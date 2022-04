GALESBURG — The video gaming “push tax” was officially repealed by members of the Galesburg City Council in an unanimous vote Monday evening. The ordinance, which would have established a one cent tax whenever someone pushed the button to gamble on video game machines, was first adopted by the city in October 2021, but was never implemented after a public act prohibiting municipalities from adopting the tax went into effect the next month.

