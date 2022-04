The Lewisville City Council approved an agreement with The Catalyst group to prepare for the first phases of a Music City Mall redevelopment project. Phase one of the project includes visioning, programming and stakeholder input. The second phase is master planning, and phase three is marketing. All three phases are projected to cost $248,000, which the council approved during its March 21 meeting. The costs will come from the city’s general fund.

LEWISVILLE, TX ・ 24 DAYS AGO