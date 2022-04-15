ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tolleson, AZ

Man shot in Waffle House parking lot in Tolleson; shooter at large

By Amaris Encinas, Arizona Republic
 1 day ago
A man was in critical but stable condition after a shooting Thursday outside of a Waffle House in Tolleson.

Tolleson police officers were sent to the Waffle House near 83rd Avenue and McDowell Road for reports of a shooting at around 9 p.m., according to department spokesperson Lt. Lee Garrett.

Witnesses told police they saw a vehicle drive through the parking lot when the suspects shot the man three times from the vehicle before driving off.

The man was taken to a hospital to receive treatment for his injuries.

The incident is believed to have been related to domestic violence, Garrett said. The suspect is still outstanding.

Tolleson detectives were on scene investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Tolleson Police Department at 623-936-7186.

