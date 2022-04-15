ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Chicanos Por La Causa launches $10 million voter campaign aimed at Latinos in Arizona

By Angela Cordoba Perez, Arizona Republic
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Oj3NP_0fAdIGip00

Chicanos Por La Causa, one of the largest Latino nonprofit organizations in the nation, will invest $10 million in a campaign that aims to increase Latino voting in Arizona.

On Thursday, the organization officially announced and launched the Get Out The Vote nonpartisan campaign in a news conference held at Santa Rita Hall in Phoenix. Community leaders and activists such as Petra Falcon, Promise Arizona executive director, and Carolina Rodriguez-Greer, Mi Familia Vota state director, participated in the news conference.

The church hall where the initiative was launched is a Phoenix Historic Property Register site where civil rights leader Cesar E. Chavez fasted for 24 days to protest against social injustice in 1972.

"Just as he understood the power of protest and the power of education, Cesar Chavez understood the power of the vote," Joseph Garcia, vice president of public policy at CPLC and executive director of the CPLC Action Fund, said.

"And so it's not by accident that we are here today to announce the launch of an unprecedented commitment by Chicanos Por La Causa and its sister advocacy nonprofit organization CPLC Action Fund," he said.

David Adame, president and CEO of CPLC, said the $10 million initiative — which was approved unanimously by the organization's board — will be a nonpartisan effort to make sure Latinos use their right to vote as U.S. citizens. Voting is the most powerful tool for the Latino community to have important issues addressed, he said.

"Yes, immigration is an important issue and something I'm very passionate about. But we care about health care, we care about safe neighborhoods, we care about education," Adame said. "And every one of these elected officials from a school board member to the president of the United States. They are going to be held accountable with our community."

'Investing in our people'

In Arizona, Latinos made up 26.3% of the eligible voter population in 2018, according to Pew Research Center data. Latinos made up about 14% of the votes in Arizona in the last midterm elections, Garcia said. The campaign aims to increase that by 2% — about 52,000 more votes, according to Garcia.

The campaign will target those who haven't registered to vote as well as people who are already registered but don't necessarily vote. Garcia said as part of the initiative, focus groups will identity the messages that resonate with specific audiences, such as younger populations, to reach potential voters in the best way possible.

The message to register and vote will be sent in multiple formats such as digital advertising and TV advertising, and it will have a heavy presence on social media, Garcia said. CPLC will also have events and messaging in Spanish for the campaign.

Specifics about the advertisements and events weren't released, but Garcia said the plan is strategic.

"It's not going to be just a billboard that says 'vote,' because that doesn't move or motivate anybody," Garcia said.

While midterm elections are coming up in November, Garcia said the effort is to increase Latino voting in 2022 and beyond. He said if parents are voting and speaking about it at home, children will learn to vote as well and it will become an expectation among Latinos.

"I think one of the speakers said it best: We invested in democracy. We're investing in today and investing in tomorrow, in our community. We are investing in our people to have the voice to be heard for change — positive change, generational change," Garcia said.

The initiative is a statewide effort that will focus on Latino districts and that will serve as a model to replicate what works in other states where CPLC operates such as Nevada or California.

'We will be the must-have vote'

Arizona Democratic gubernatorial candidate Marco Lopez said he believes part of getting a fair policy for working families in Arizona is getting more Latino families involved and voting.

Lopez said he thinks the upcoming elections will be different than the last three cycles in Arizona because instead of asking Latinos to vote against bills or people who target them, they can vote for them.

"We now have an opportunity to ask them to vote for their families, vote for them so that they have better education, better access to health care, better access to jobs, and better access to affordable places to live in our state," Lopez said. "That's the difference that really matters."

Garcia said this effort will change the political landscape of Arizona and it won't allow the Latino vote to be ignored.

"No political party or candidate in Arizona can ignore us or take it for granted," Garcia said. "In fact, no campaign will be successful without first winning the Latino vote. We will not be the swing vote. We will be the must-have vote."

Reach breaking news reporter Angela Cordoba Perez at angela.cordobaperez@gannett.com or on Twitter at @AngelaCordobaP.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

Comments / 6

Robert Gardzi
1d ago

I am Hispanic I vote so you don’t need to tell me where and when to vote old friend

Reply(1)
5
NBC News

Record number of Cubans arriving at U.S.-Mexico border

Cubans are arriving at the U.S. border in record numbers with thousands more making their way through Central America and Mexico. NBC News’ Guad Venegas explains the dangers these immigrants face when they journey through the country. March 23, 2022.
IMMIGRATION
thecentersquare.com

Second bus of illegal immigrants arrives at U.S. Capitol from Texas

(The Center Square) – A second bus carrying immigrants who illegally crossed the border in Texas arrived near the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. early Thursday. The first group of illegal immigrants bused from Texas to the nation's capital arrived Wednesday, one week after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced he was expanding the state’s border security initiative, Operation Lone Star.
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Migrants snap selfies at border after crossing into US

FIRST ON FOX: Migrants who crossed the southern border into the U.S. were spotted taking selfies in front of the unfinished border wall, as the crisis continues to rage. Fox News Digital traveled to Yuma, Arizona, with several members of the House Oversight Committee on Monday and Tuesday to take a look at the ongoing crisis at the southern border in crisis.
YUMA, AZ
Fox News

New Guatemalan migrant caravan expected to arrive at southern border in May when Title 42 ends

A migrant caravan coming from Guatemala will likely be reaching the southern border by May 23, the day Title 42 is expected to expire, Fox News Digital has confirmed. National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd confirmed to Fox News Digital that a caravan is traveling to the southern border, adding that it likely will break up into smaller ones before it reaches the U.S.
IMMIGRATION
World Economic Forum

Second-largest U.S. reservoir falls to historic lows

An ongoing megadrought in the Western U.S. has caused the country’s second-largest reservoir, Lake Powell, to drop its lowest level since it was filled over 50 years ago. The situation is threatening supplies of water and hydroelectric energy to millions of people. The climate crisis has made the drought...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

U.S. teens recruited to drive migrants from Mexican border

SUNLAND PARK, N.M., April 11 (Reuters) - Seventeen-year-old Santi sits in his car outside shops in Sunland Park, New Mexico, watching a pulsing blue dot on his mobile telephone. Human smugglers have hired him to pick up migrants here, less than a mile from the Mexican border, and take them...
KIDS
The Independent

Mexican woman dies entangled crossing Arizona border wall

Authorities are investigating the cause of death this week of a Mexican woman whose leg was entrapped while using a climbing harness and ended up hanging upside down off the border wall in eastern Arizona.U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials offered few details, but the local sheriff’s office said the woman was a 32-year-old who was attempting to cross the wall Monday night near Douglas, Arizona. Her name was not released. The Cochise County Sheriff's office said she hung upside down “a significant amount of time.”The sheriff's office said it was in contact with the local Mexican consulate and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

New Mexico wildfires race across thousands of acres, destroying 150 buildings

Wildfires are blazing across parts of New Mexico, leading to evacuations and the destruction of around 150 buildings.The McBride Fire has grown to 4,132 acres, according to an update on Wednesday from the Lincoln National Forest in Alamogordo, around 100 miles north of the US-Mexico border.The National Weather Service in Albuquerque on Tuesday also shared satellite imagery of a fire signature near the community of Ruidoso and tweeted: “Take this fire seriously. This is a very dangerous situation.”In central New Mexico, authorities confirmed that at least one home and numerous barns, sheds and other outbuildings were damaged or destroyed...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Dozens of Homes Destroyed by New Mexico Wildfire

(Reuters) - A wind-driven wildfire has destroyed dozens of homes in the New Mexico mountain town Ruidoso and continued to burn through residential areas on Wednesday, local officials said. The fire has burned over 150 structures, most of them houses, as gusting winds and abnormally-dry conditions send flames through forested...
RUIDOSO, NM
