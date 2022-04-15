Chicanos Por La Causa launches $10 million voter campaign aimed at Latinos in Arizona

Chicanos Por La Causa, one of the largest Latino nonprofit organizations in the nation, will invest $10 million in a campaign that aims to increase Latino voting in Arizona.

On Thursday, the organization officially announced and launched the Get Out The Vote nonpartisan campaign in a news conference held at Santa Rita Hall in Phoenix. Community leaders and activists such as Petra Falcon, Promise Arizona executive director, and Carolina Rodriguez-Greer, Mi Familia Vota state director, participated in the news conference.

The church hall where the initiative was launched is a Phoenix Historic Property Register site where civil rights leader Cesar E. Chavez fasted for 24 days to protest against social injustice in 1972.

"Just as he understood the power of protest and the power of education, Cesar Chavez understood the power of the vote," Joseph Garcia, vice president of public policy at CPLC and executive director of the CPLC Action Fund, said.

"And so it's not by accident that we are here today to announce the launch of an unprecedented commitment by Chicanos Por La Causa and its sister advocacy nonprofit organization CPLC Action Fund," he said.

David Adame, president and CEO of CPLC, said the $10 million initiative — which was approved unanimously by the organization's board — will be a nonpartisan effort to make sure Latinos use their right to vote as U.S. citizens. Voting is the most powerful tool for the Latino community to have important issues addressed, he said.

"Yes, immigration is an important issue and something I'm very passionate about. But we care about health care, we care about safe neighborhoods, we care about education," Adame said. "And every one of these elected officials from a school board member to the president of the United States. They are going to be held accountable with our community."

'Investing in our people'

In Arizona, Latinos made up 26.3% of the eligible voter population in 2018, according to Pew Research Center data. Latinos made up about 14% of the votes in Arizona in the last midterm elections, Garcia said. The campaign aims to increase that by 2% — about 52,000 more votes, according to Garcia.

The campaign will target those who haven't registered to vote as well as people who are already registered but don't necessarily vote. Garcia said as part of the initiative, focus groups will identity the messages that resonate with specific audiences, such as younger populations, to reach potential voters in the best way possible.

The message to register and vote will be sent in multiple formats such as digital advertising and TV advertising, and it will have a heavy presence on social media, Garcia said. CPLC will also have events and messaging in Spanish for the campaign.

Specifics about the advertisements and events weren't released, but Garcia said the plan is strategic.

"It's not going to be just a billboard that says 'vote,' because that doesn't move or motivate anybody," Garcia said.

While midterm elections are coming up in November, Garcia said the effort is to increase Latino voting in 2022 and beyond. He said if parents are voting and speaking about it at home, children will learn to vote as well and it will become an expectation among Latinos.

"I think one of the speakers said it best: We invested in democracy. We're investing in today and investing in tomorrow, in our community. We are investing in our people to have the voice to be heard for change — positive change, generational change," Garcia said.

The initiative is a statewide effort that will focus on Latino districts and that will serve as a model to replicate what works in other states where CPLC operates such as Nevada or California.

'We will be the must-have vote'

Arizona Democratic gubernatorial candidate Marco Lopez said he believes part of getting a fair policy for working families in Arizona is getting more Latino families involved and voting.

Lopez said he thinks the upcoming elections will be different than the last three cycles in Arizona because instead of asking Latinos to vote against bills or people who target them, they can vote for them.

"We now have an opportunity to ask them to vote for their families, vote for them so that they have better education, better access to health care, better access to jobs, and better access to affordable places to live in our state," Lopez said. "That's the difference that really matters."

Garcia said this effort will change the political landscape of Arizona and it won't allow the Latino vote to be ignored.

"No political party or candidate in Arizona can ignore us or take it for granted," Garcia said. "In fact, no campaign will be successful without first winning the Latino vote. We will not be the swing vote. We will be the must-have vote."

Reach breaking news reporter Angela Cordoba Perez at angela.cordobaperez@gannett.com or on Twitter at @AngelaCordobaP.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.