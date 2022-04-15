Wilmington police seeking help in identifying man who jumped into Cape Fear River

Wilmington police are asking for the community's help in identifying a man who died after he jumped into the Cape Fear River.

The Wilmington Police Department released a photo of a man they believe is the person recovered from the Cape Fear River after he jumped in on March 29. The department told the StarNews it had some leads on who the man could be, but none panned out.

Now, police are asking for the public's help in identifying the man who died two weeks ago.

He is believed to be Hispanic with black or gray hair and in his late 30s or early 40s. Police believe he was last seen wearing a green t-shirt with a black jacket, blue jeans and brown work boots.

Body of man found:Body of man who jumped in Cape Fear River found, Wilmington police say

Initial report:Search for man who jumped in Cape Fear River to resume when weather improves

"Any assistance will be appreciated so that we can help bring closure to the friends and family," the news release said.

Police received reports that a man had jumped into the Cape Fear River near Market and Water Streets around 6:30 p.m. March 29. The police department, along with the New Hanover County Sheriff's crime scene unit and the marine and dive units spent several days searching for the man in the river.

The body of the man was later found April 9 after it washed up on shore near the North Carolina State Port.

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call the police department at 911 or at 910-343-3609.

Reporter Sydney Hoover can be reached at 910-343-2339 or shoover@gannett.com.