Wilmington, NC

Wilmington police seeking help in identifying man who jumped into Cape Fear River

By Sydney Hoover, Wilmington StarNews
 1 day ago
Wilmington police are asking for the community's help in identifying a man who died after he jumped into the Cape Fear River.

The Wilmington Police Department released a photo of a man they believe is the person recovered from the Cape Fear River after he jumped in on March 29. The department told the StarNews it had some leads on who the man could be, but none panned out.

Now, police are asking for the public's help in identifying the man who died two weeks ago.

He is believed to be Hispanic with black or gray hair and in his late 30s or early 40s. Police believe he was last seen wearing a green t-shirt with a black jacket, blue jeans and brown work boots.

Body of man found:Body of man who jumped in Cape Fear River found, Wilmington police say

Initial report:Search for man who jumped in Cape Fear River to resume when weather improves

"Any assistance will be appreciated so that we can help bring closure to the friends and family," the news release said.

Police received reports that a man had jumped into the Cape Fear River near Market and Water Streets around 6:30 p.m. March 29. The police department, along with the New Hanover County Sheriff's crime scene unit and the marine and dive units spent several days searching for the man in the river.

The body of the man was later found April 9 after it washed up on shore near the North Carolina State Port.

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call the police department at 911 or at 910-343-3609.

Reporter Sydney Hoover can be reached at 910-343-2339 or shoover@gannett.com.

Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Body found in Cape Fear River

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — WPD responded to a report of a suspicious death in the Cape Fear River around 10:30 a.m. this morning near the 0000 block of Harnett St. Upon arrival, officers discovered a body in the river. At this time, the death does not appear to be...
WILMINGTON, NC
WRAL News

Body of Wendell father found with car off New Bern Ave. in Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — The family of a Wendell man who hadn't been seen since he left for work Thursday shared the sad news on Monday that his body was found with his crashed car. On Sunday evening around 5 p.m., Gregory Thomas’ 2012 dark gray Honda Civic was located in a wooded area in Raleigh near New Bern Ave and Interstate 440. A body found with the car was positively identified as Thomas, and family members, who had been searching all weekend, were notified.
RALEIGH, NC
Wilmington, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Wilmington, NC
WBTW News13

Enough fentanyl to kill 390,000 people seized in North Carolina drug bust

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Deputies seized pounds of fentanyl after a drug investigation in North Carolina that was enough to kill 390,000 people. According to deputies, they executed a search warrant at the home of Donald Robert Lynch on Spencer Road in Archdale. Detectives sized “a trafficking amount” of fentanyl and methamphetamine, bath salts […]
ARCHDALE, NC
WECT

Bird flu is spreading in North Carolina

Leland Planning Board gives green light for development on west bank of Cape Fear River. The Leland Planning Board approved a text amendment for a development proposal, at a meeting Tuesday evening, for a project on a piece of land across from downtown Wilmington, with a recommended height restriction. Homeowner...
WILMINGTON, NC
Centre Daily

Police car plunges into chest-deep water in NC, officials say. ‘I thought the worst’

A crash sent a police car off a road and plunging into chest-deep water in Eastern North Carolina, officials said. The officer was trapped inside the car for about two hours as crews worked to free him overnight Monday, March 21. A photo shared with McClatchy News shows that the front of officer Austin Goulder’s cruiser was mangled after the crash.
ACCIDENTS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KVIA

Three people were killed in a shooting at a North Carolina hotel

Three people were killed and three others injured in a shooting at a Fayetteville, North Carolina, hotel Saturday. The incident took place at the Baymont Ramada, the Fayetteville Police Department (FPD) said in a tweet. The hotel is located about 10 miles south of Fort Bragg. Investigators said Sunday three...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WRAL News

One person dies after Saturday morning crash in Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — One person has died after a Saturday morning crash in Raleigh on Capital Boulevard, according to a Raleigh police officer on the scene. The crash happened around 8:45 a.m. near the intersection of US-1 North and South Homestead Drive. US-1 is also known as Capital Boulevard.
RALEIGH, NC
San Luis Obispo Tribune

First-grade teacher is suspected of trafficking meth, North Carolina police say

An elementary school teacher is accused of drug trafficking in North Carolina, police say. An acquaintance has also been charged. Antonisha Chambers, a 34-year-old first-grade teacher at E. Melvin Honeycutt Elementary School in Fayetteville, and Bradford Gordon, 29, have been arrested on accusations of trafficking methamphetamine, the Fayetteville Police Department said in a news release Saturday, March 19.
PUBLIC SAFETY
