Fayetteville, AR

Heaven Gains a Razorback With Death of Brian Wallace

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE — Former Razorback offensive tackle Brian Wallace has passed away today at the age of 26. Wallace was in the Intensive Care Unit of a hospital in St. Louis following suffering two heart attacks on Monday. Since entering the hospital on Monday, Wallace wasn’t breathing on his own and had...

No. 6 Texas A&M Faces Arkansas with Chance to Secure SEC Title

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Sixth-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis squares off against the Arkansas Razorbacks needing one more win to secure a share of the Southeastern Conference regular-season title. First serve from the Billingsley Tennis Center is slated for Friday at 5 p.m. (CT). HEAD COACH MARK WEAVER SAID…
Former Arkansas Razorback football standout has died: reports

Former Arkansas offensive lineman Brian Wallace has died, according to multiple reports. Wallace was a former four-star recruit who played in the US Army All-American Bowl before signing with Arkansas in 2014. ESPN and Rivals both ranked him as the country’s ninth-best tackle prospect that year, and the 6-foot-6, 320 pounder went on to start 29 games during his career with the Razorbacks. That included all 12 games at right tackle as a senior in 2018. He was a preseason All-SEC pick that year.
Timely hitting, defense boost No. 6 Hogs to win over No. 15 LSU

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KATV) — Robert Moore's bat and glove lifted No. 6 Arkansas (26-7, 9-4 SEC) to a 5-4 series-opening win over No. 15 LSU (23-10, 7-6 SEC) on Thursday night at Baum-Walker Stadium. The Razorback second baseman's go-ahead two-run single in the bottom of the seventh catapulted the...
The richest woman in Tennessee

This month, Forbes releases its annual list of billionaires. There were 2,688 billionaires from around the world on the list. As a business and finance writer, I like to review this list and find interesting and inspiring stories that I can share with readers.
Sam Pittman
Kentucky falls to Arkansas 2-1

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.(UK Athletics) – The No. 8 Kentucky Softball team went 2-for-16 with runners on base Friday and were unable to capitalize in the seventh as the bats went quiet in a 2-1 loss at No. 6 Arkansas. With the loss, Kentucky falls to 28-10 and the Wildcats are...
Hagen Smith’s incredible start lifts No. 6 Diamond Hogs over LSU

Hagen Smith turned a performance for the ages on Friday. Arkansas’ freshman left-hander, in Game Two against rival LSU, was brilliant and the sixth-ranked Hogs clinched the series victory of the Tigers with a 4-0 win at Baum-Walker Stadium. Smith allowed just three total baserunners – one via walk and two with base knocks – in working seven innings and striking out seven in the process. “Real impressive,” Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn said. “I mean, it’s hard to shut anybody out, especially a team with that lineup.” Arkansas scored three runs in the third to take control on a solo home run from Zack Gregory and a two-run shot from Michael Turner. Chris Lanzilli added another solo homer in the fifth to finish off the scoring. LSU didn’t get a runner to even second base until the eighth inning against Zebulon Vermillion. The Tigers left the bases loaded in the frame when Evan Taylor induced a flyout to end things. Arkansas will look to get a sweep in the series on Saturday at 2 p.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA

