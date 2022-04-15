ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shively, KY

Shively Police sergeant dies following battle with pancreatic cancer

 1 day ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Shively Police Department has lost one of their own. After almost a year-long battle with cancer, Sgt. Eric Edbrooke has passed away, according to a Facebook post from the department. Shively Police said Edbrooke died on Friday. He was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic...

