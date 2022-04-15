ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Heaven Gains a Razorback With Death of Brian Wallace

By Otis Kirk
 1 day ago

FAYETTEVILLE — Former Razorback offensive tackle Brian Wallace has passed away today at the age of 26.

Wallace was in the Intensive Care Unit of a hospital in St. Louis following suffering two heart attacks on Monday. Since entering the hospital on Monday, Wallace wasn’t breathing on his own and had limited brain function while in a coma.

Wallace was having issues breathing on Monday while at work. He went outside to sit in his car and try to see if he could get to feeling better. Wallace then went back into work and collapsed with a heart attack. The medical personnel worked hard to get him to breathing again. They finally did, but when he got to hospital he suffered yet another heart attack.

Brian Sr. and Leslie, his mother, are very appreciative of all the prayers for Brian as Razorback fans started praying for his recovery. The younger Wallace had gotten a great job and was also working with youth teaching football.

Wallace, who was a four-star recruit, made Arkansas fans very happy when he chose the Hogs over Alabama and Iowa at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl in 2014. He had many offers beyond those three schools. Sam Pittman, then the offensive line coach, was his lead recruiter. Pittman is now the head coach at Arkansas and took to Twitter earlier in the week to also ask for prayers .

Wallace redshirted at Arkansas in 2014. Then played in three games in 2015 as a redshirt freshman. In 2016 Wallace played in 12 games and started the final 10 games of the season. He followed that in 2017 playing in 11 games starting the final seven. In 2018, Wallace started all 12 games.

The outpouring of support for Wallace and his family during this week was a perfect example how loved he was by former teammates, coaches, friends and fans.

