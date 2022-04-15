ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Affleck’s Dad Didn’t Know About His Engagement To J-Lo

By Laila Abuelhawa
kiss951.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBen Affleck’s father, Timothy Affleck, revealed he had no idea that his son had proposed to Jennifer Lopez for the second time. “I haven’t talked to them in ages, but if everything one reads on the internet is true, they’re having a good time together,” Timothy told The US Sun in...

