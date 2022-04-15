Mr. Food: Golden Salmon Bake

Originally Posted On: https://www.goodcook.com/recipes/slow-cooker-chicken-taquitos. The first thing most people ask when they see this recipe is “how did you make these with a slow cooker?” And the second question is always, “can I have another one?!” Creamy, spicy and absolutely delicious, these crockpot Chicken Taquitos bake up a big bowl of creamy shredded chicken, which is then then stirred together with fresh-chopped jalapenos, rolled into mini tortillas and baked until golden brown. Quick and simple, these yummy noshes are as great to eat for dinner as they are to snack on! You’ve simply got to grab your slow cooker and give this one a try!

RECIPES ・ 29 DAYS AGO