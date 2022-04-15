ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mr. Food: Golden Salmon Bake

koamnewsnow.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s a crowd-pleasing way to serve salmon! Our Golden Salmon Bake is creamy, crunchy, and mouthwatering-good. It features a homemade, mayo-based dressing and a crunchy, butter cracker topping that’s irresistible. Even picky eaters will be...

www.koamnewsnow.com

recipesgram.com

Italian Lemon Cake (15-Minute Recipe)

This Italian lemon cake is so rich and delicious – but very easy and simple to make! You will need just 16 minutes to prepare it, plus around 20 minutes to cook – so, the complete process will take you only 35 minutes. Your family or friends will definitely love it! Here is the recipe:
Ina Eats In

Oven Baked Chicken Drumsticks

This post contains Amazon Affiliate Link. I love an easy protein side dish packed with flavor and these Oven Baked Chicken Drumsticks are exactly that. This recipe takes only about 5 minutes of preparation work and the rest is baking with flavor you will never forget.
Leavenworth Times

GRANDMA’S GROUND BEEF CASSEROLE

• Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir beef in the hot skillet until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes; drain and discard grease. Mix sugar, salt, garlic salt and tomato sauce into ground beef; simmer until flavors blend, about 20 minutes. Remove from heat, cover skillet, and cool to room temperature.
Gin Lee

Philly steak and cheese on sub buns

Do you like sandwiches filled to the brim with flavorful steak, onions, mushrooms, and cheese? Today, I served these in Hawaiian sub buns. However, the Philly steak and cheese can be served on any type of bread and still be just as delicious. This recipe will make eight sub sandwiches.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Slow cooker scalloped potatoes and ham: recipe

Looking for an Easter dinner dish? The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 Wakeup to share her recipe for slow cooker scalloped potatoes and ham. 8 to 10 medium sized potatoes, peeled and thinly sliced. Salt and pepper. 1 large onion, sliced thin. 3 cups shredded cheddar cheese. 1 can (10.75 ounces)...
cookfortoday

Homemade spaghetti sauce makes a great meal.

If spaghetti is on your favorite food list and could eat day after day, this recipe is for you!. Reserve a morning that allows time to make up a large quantity of spaghetti sauce. Prepare and serve immediately after cooking; freeze the rest for later.
Talking With Tami

New Food Trend On TikTok, Baked Berry Oatmeal

There’s a new breakfast treat trending on TikTok and it looks like a berry delicious way to start your day. Baked berry oatmeal, a mixture of mashed banana, almond milk, rolled oats and fresh berries is taking the social media platform by storm. TikToker Jazmine Tyler first shared her own take on the colorful breakfast dish in the summer of 2020. Since then, her video sharing how she makes the dish has received nearly 100,000 views.
recipesgram.com

Banana Mousse (10-Minute Recipe)

Rich, creamy and simply delicious! This banana mousse can be your ideal energy breakfast or snack. You will need just 10 minutes to make it! Here is the recipe:. 3 small bananas (peeled, sliced) 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon. 2 teaspoons lemon juice. 1 tablespoon sweet Marsala or Sherry Port. 3...
KTEN.com

Slow Cooker Chicken Taquitos

Originally Posted On: https://www.goodcook.com/recipes/slow-cooker-chicken-taquitos. The first thing most people ask when they see this recipe is “how did you make these with a slow cooker?” And the second question is always, “can I have another one?!” Creamy, spicy and absolutely delicious, these crockpot Chicken Taquitos bake up a big bowl of creamy shredded chicken, which is then then stirred together with fresh-chopped jalapenos, rolled into mini tortillas and baked until golden brown. Quick and simple, these yummy noshes are as great to eat for dinner as they are to snack on! You’ve simply got to grab your slow cooker and give this one a try!
Channel 3000

Mr. Food: Italian Spring Fling Pasta

Recipe for Italian Spring Fling Pasta available at mrfood.com. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
The Kitchn

Crab Stuffed Salmon

Calling all seafood-lovers! This restaurant-quality crab-stuffed salmon can be made at home in under 40 minutes and tastes just like the real deal. The key to creating this luxurious dish at home is starting with great seafood. Thick salmon fillets and jumbo lump crab meat are the stars. This recipe adds just enough to elevate their flavors without overpowering the fresh seafood taste.
Mashed

Smoked Salmon Sushi Recipe

While sushi is a popular food item to order at restaurants, many people never even think to make it at home. Believe it or not, sushi is pretty simple to make, and it takes just a little bit of practice to perfect your craft. This smoked salmon roll is exactly like something you would order at a sushi restaurant — it's simple yet delicious, and it will satisfy your cravings.
The Guardian

Nigel Slater’s recipe for mussels with herb butter

Make a herb butter: finely chop 1 clove of garlic. Mash it to a soft paste with a little sea salt using a pestle and mortar. Finely chop 1 tbsp of thyme leaves, 10g of parsley leaves and add to the garlic. Grate 1 tsp of zest from a lemon and add to the herbs and garlic. Using a spoon, mash the herbs into 200g of softened butter, adding 6 tbsp of white breadcrumbs and a grinding of black pepper.
Cancer Health

Healthy Recipe: Baked Asparagus Fries

Here’s a recipe to make the most of all the asparagus that fills up the markets in spring. If you’re looking for something different from Simple Steamed Asparagus or Roasted Asparagus, try these baked asparagus fries for a crunchy and satisfying side dish. 4 servings. 30 min prep.
