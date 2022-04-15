ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
100 Thieves Valorant Announces Rebuilt Roster Ahead of Stage 2: Challengers

By Ralston Dacanay
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sean "bang" Bezerra, Derrek Ha, William "Will" Cheng and Brenden "stellar" McGrath have officially joined 100 Thieves...

