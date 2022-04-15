ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pete Alonso’s wife, Haley, takes in Mets home opener at Citi Field

By Jaclyn Hendricks
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

Pete Alonso’s biggest fan had quite the view Friday for the Mets’ home opener at Citi Field.

Haley Alonso, the wife of the Mets’ star first baseman, documented her afternoon adventure to Queens, where the home team faced the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Sporting a personalized blue clutch with her husband’s name and number from the company Island to East Side, Haley then gave her Instagram followers a peek at where she was sitting for the Mets’ matinee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=326fdD_0fAdFvw700
Haley Alonso, the wife of Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, posted a photo Friday from the Mets’ home opener at Citi Field
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dmyee_0fAdFvw700
The couple, here in March 2021, tied the knot this past November
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bqao0_0fAdFvw700
Haley also showed off her personalized Alonso clutch on Friday

The Mets held a five-run lead over the Diamondbacks at the bottom of the fifth.

It’s been a whirlwind few months for the Alonsos, who became husband and wife this past November. The couple later traveled to Italy for their honeymoon, where they met the pope.

“Literally #Blessed,” Haley posted on Instagram at the time, sharing a photo of the newlyweds with Pope Francis at Vatican City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fq57v_0fAdFvw700
Alonso bats for the Mets against the Nationals on April 9, 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VGhwv_0fAdFvw700
Alonso shakes the hand of Mets manager Buck Showalter on Friday, April 15, 2022

The couple later traveled to Florida for spring training in March but faced a terrifying ordeal when the 27-year-old MLB star was involved in a horrifying accident. Fortunately, Alonso was OK and, according to Haley, had only a scratch on him.

“I am really thankful to be alive, thankful that I’m healthy,” Alonso said at the time.

Alonso kicked off the 2022 season by recording his first career grand slam in a 5-0 win over the Nationals last weekend.

The Mets are looking to improve to 6-2, should they get the win over the Diamondbacks Friday.

