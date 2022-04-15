People shocked after seeing what happens inside a dishwasher

There’s nowhere in your kitchen more mysterious than the inside of your dishwasher.

The oven and washing machine have little windows so you can guard your clothes or cooking while they work their magic – but not the dishwasher. Oh no.

Since the dishwasher began, we’ve just loaded it up, shut the door and trusted the mystery machine to do its work.

Well if you’re sick of wondering what actually happens when you shut the door and hear the familiar rumbling start to fire up – wonder no more.

TikToker Happy Home shared a video revealing the secret behind your dishwasher and it is mesmerising viewing.

In the short clip the influencer shows the washing machine running but with a clear cover over the door.

This revealed the spinning arms at the bottom spraying water around the enclosed space.

People’s minds were blown by the revelation.

One person said: “I’ve waited my whole life to see this. Thank you.”

While another said: “I always wondered how those worked.”

And a third said: “I’ve always wanted a see through dish washer.”

But others weren’t impressed with the cleaning mechanism.

This story originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced here with permission.