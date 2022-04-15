ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yorktown, NY

Yorktown Chamber of Commerce. The President's Column

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy April everyone, can you believe we are already sitting in the Second Quarter of the year, time certainly does fly. There is so much going on within our community and it is exciting to see things getting back to normal. The Home & Lifestyle Show will be in...

The Mint Hill Times

March Chamber Of Commerce Members Luncheon

MINT HILL, NC – On Tuesday, March 15, the Mint Hill Chamber of Commerce held its Monthly Member Luncheon at Olde Sycamore Golf Plantation. The Chamber welcomed 3 new members to the Chamber of Commerce this month: Charlotte Plumbing Solutions, New Hope Financial Counseling Services, and Vitality Ginger. Board...
MINT HILL, NC
McPherson Sentinel

Chamber of Commerce Announces Chamber Blue of Kansas

The McPherson Chamber of Commerce has announced a new partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas (BCBSKS) and Chamber of Commerce Executives of Kansas (CCEKS) to offer an Association Health Plan called Chamber Blue of Kansas. The McPherson Chamber of Commerce and all chambers involved in this partnership recognized...
MCPHERSON, KS
KIMT

Mason City Chamber gets 5 stars from U.S. Chamber of Commerce

WASHINGTON, DC – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has given its 5-Star Accreditation to the Mason City Chamber of Commerce. “This accomplishment by the Mason City Chamber is an acknowledgement of their truly excellent work,” says Raymond P. Towle, U.S. Chamber Vice President, Federation Relations and IOM. “These Accredited chambers are recognized for their ability to serve as a resource to their region’s businesses while maintaining transparent governance practices, sound financial controls, safe work environments, effective communications, and value in programming. They are commended for their continued advocacy of free enterprise and leadership in their communities. It is a tremendous accomplishment.”
MASON CITY, IA

