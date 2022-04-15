Missing 64-year-old man last seen on Winchell Ln. in Billings

Edgar Emmanuel Oliver, 64, was sentenced in Norfolk Circuit Court Friday to 40 years with 10 suspended conditional on good behavior and completion of probation. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder last September.
A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
A father of four young children died in a suspected grizzly bear attack last week at Yellowstone National Park, Montana authorities said. The Park County Sheriff's Office found the remains of hiker Craig Clouatre on Friday, a day after they launched an extensive search for the 40-year-old using horse, ground and helicopter teams.
Chandler Pelletier loved the feeling of sliding down a snowy, ice-covered hill, his sister said. The 29-year-old spent lots of time in the mountains and worked at the Big Sky Resort in Montana, according to his social media. On Wednesday, March 23, he was found unresponsive on Lone Mountain at...
A Detroit school bus driver is facing criminal charges after letting a 13-year-old autistic student off on a busy street where the child was fatally hit. Debra White, 65, is accused of letting 13-year-old Zyair Harris off the school bus onto a busy street where she allegedly did not activate the bus’s stop sign and lights, resulting in the teen being struck by an oncoming vehicle, WXYZ reports.
Police have released the bodycam footage that captured the moment cops fatally shot a 68-year-old man whose family says he was just responding to a burglary. Charles Calhoun was shot and killed by police on March 23 after officers claim he pointed a gun at them and wouldn’t drop it despite being told to, AJC reports. On Friday, Calhoun’s family held a press conference asking for transparency during a thorough investigation.
SAN ANSELMO, Calif. - Central Marin Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing at-risk man. Richard Ryan, 70, white, 6 feet tall, 180 pounds, with short brown and gray hair was last seen wearing a light gray Ralph Lauren t-shirt, blue jeans, and blue and orange Hokka tennis shoes.
LITHONIA — Police in DeKalb County are asking for your help finding a 13-year-old boy who has been missing since March 18. DeKalb County Police say 13-year-old De’Sean Farrow was last seen near Arbor Crossing Drive in Lithonia. He is 5’4 and weighs 100 lbs., with black hair...
One person was killed in a hit-and-run that occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday in Wilmington.The mid-sized SUV involved slammed into a homeless encampment on the 500 block of Figueroa Place at around 1:45 a.m., trapping one person underneath the vehicle. When first responders arrived, they pronounced the person dead at the scene. Authorities were still searching for the suspect as they were said to have fled from the scene on foot.
A body has been found in the search for a 21 year-old man who disappeared after a night out three weeks ago.West Mercia Search and Rescue recovered a body from the River Severn in Shrewsbury on Friday.Mr Fleetwood was last seen on a night out in Shrewsbury, Shropshire on Sunday 27 March. Formal identification has yet to take place and his family have been informed.He was seen in the town centre at around 2.30am after leaving Albert’s Shed on Barker Street, wearing a white t-shirt with a black hoodie, and black jeans and white Nike trainers.It is believed Mr Fleetwood...
A female driver has been killed and three deputies wounded in a shootout on a Kansas highway, according to police.On Friday, police responded to reports about a suspicious vehicle along US Highway 77 in Cowley County outside of the town of Winfield, 50 miles southeast of Wichita, according to Kansas Highway Patrol.Officers began searching for the black Jeep around midday, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. They located the vehicle and approached, asking the driver, a woman, to exit the car.When she declined to leave the car, officers attempted to physically remove her from the vehicle. She began shooting,...
A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot on Friday evening when he arranged to meet with the seller of a cellphone through an online mobile marketplace. The shooting took place just before 9:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Via Wanda, where the boy and the seller had planned to meet to complete the transaction. When Long Beach Police Department officers arrived, they found the 15-year-old boy, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. Authorities identified him Saturday morning as Joshua Simmons. He was pronounced dead at the scene. CBS reporters spoke with members of the Simmons family Saturday evening, who were grieving...
