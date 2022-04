SCRANTON, Pa. — There's a big red bag on board the Special Operations vehicle for Pennsylvania Ambulance, and it's not just extra medical supplies. Bruce Beauvais from Pennsylvania Ambulance says every time they respond to a fire, this kit will go with them. Inside is equipment to check for carbon monoxide levels in a victim's bloodstream and the air around them, along with an antidote for hydrogen cyanide poisoning, which can happen when you inhale too much smoke.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO