Judges Select Two People To Serve As Clerks Of Court

An incident last Friday night at a central Iowa bar got 64-year-old Jeffrey Thompson into a bit of hot water, according to the Des Moines Register. Thompson is the state's solicitor general. The short answer to what his job is, according to the Register, would be that he is a "member of the state Attorney General's Office and represents the state's interest in legal cases as the deputy attorney general." He might need an attorney of his own after The Register says that he was charged with assault, a simple misdemeanor, in the disturbance at Blazing Saddle bar in Des Moines' East Village. Thompson was reported to have taken "several swings" at the bouncer there that evening.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO