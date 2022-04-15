ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla, Apple, Microsoft And Other Top Stocks 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

By Wayne Duggan
Benzinga
Benzinga
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MyNNh_0fAdEioX00
  • Given the outperformance, it's not surprising popular tech stocks are among the biggest market winners of the last five years.
  • Here’s how much $1,000 invested in each of the following stocks back in 2017 would be worth today.

The last five years were a great time to invest.

Virtually anything investors have touched has turned to gold since 2017, and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY total return over that stretch is 108.2%.

High-growth tech stocks have been some of the best performers in the market over that five-year stretch. In fact, the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund XLK has nearly doubled the S&P 500’s gains, generating a 205% total return over the last five years.

5-Year Winners: Given that outperformance, it's not surprising popular tech stocks are among the biggest market winners of the last five years. Here’s how much $1,000 invested in each of the following stocks back in 2017 would be worth today.

  • Tesla Inc TSLA, $16,400.
  • Etsy Inc ETSY, $11,200.
  • NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, $9,206.
  • Shopify Inc SHOP, $8,254.
  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD, $7,707.
  • Apple, Inc. AAPL, $5,021.
  • Microsoft Corporation MSFT, $4,671.
  • Amazon.com, Inc AMZN, $3,454.
  • Alphabet, Inc GOOG GOOGL, $3,054.
  • Paypal Holdings Inc PYPL, $2,431.
  • Netflix Inc NFLX, $2,389.
  • Salesforce.com, inc. CRM, $2,294.
  • Meta Platforms Inc FB, $1,524.

Benzinga’s Take: If you are one of the many investors who has made a killing in the stock market in the last five years, you should certainly feel proud of your financial accomplishments, especially if you had the foresight to buy some of the stocks mentioned above.

Yet one of the easiest things to do in the financial world is making money during a bull market, so make sure to always manage risk appropriately and be prepared for the next stock market downturn.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Elon Musk Admits He Is 'Lonely' After His Split With Grimes; Says He's Not Afraid To Die

During a recent interview, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk revealed that he's "lonely" and often only has his dog beside him since his split with Grimes. “There are times when I'm lonely. I'm sure there are times when everyone is lonely. But it's basic.” he acknowledged. “Say if I'm working on the starship rocket, and I'm just staying in my little house by myself, especially if my dog is not with me, then I feel quite lonely because I'm just in a little house by myself with no dog,”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Inc#Technology Stocks#Spdr S P 500 Etf#Tesla Inc Tsla#Etsy Inc Etsy#Nvidia Corporation Nvda#Shopify Inc Shop#Aapl#Amazon Com#Inc Amzn#Alphabet#Inc Goog Googl#Paypal Holdings Inc Pypl#Netflix Inc Nflx#Salesforce Com Inc#Crm#Meta Platforms Inc Fb
Benzinga

Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter TWTR last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
AMD
NewsBreak
Tesla
Motley Fool

Moderna Could Have a Big Problem on Its Hands

Moderna's flu vaccine candidate mRNA-1010 caused roughly twice as many side effects as a currently available flu vaccine. This might not bode well for Moderna's efforts to achieve success with a combo COVID-19/flu vaccine. It's way too soon to predict failure for Moderna because of the mRNA-1010 issues, though. You’re...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
CNBC

Jim Cramer says he would buy Hershey stock now and down on the ‘next inflation scare’

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday advised investors to pick up stock of Hershey for their portfolios. "Hershey's the most consistent growth stock in a group where safety's first, and you know what they say, safety never takes a vacation. I would buy some here, then wait to buy more if the stock gets hit the next time we have an inflation scare," the "Mad Money" host said.
STOCKS
Benzinga

His Tesla Was Vandalized, Now A Model 3 Owner Wants Elon Musk To Enable This Powerful Feature

Tesla, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk is quite active on Twitter and invariably responds quickly when users raise any issues. What Happened: A Tesla Model 3 owner from Israel on Saturday shared on Twitter a photo of his vandalized vehicle, which had been left with deep scratch marks. Agonized over the incident, the user, going by the twitter handle @MosheShekhter, tagged Musk and requested the Tesla CEO to enable sentry mode in Israel so that such malicious acts can be avoided in the future. Musk was hands-on and replied that he is planning to address the matter.
CARS
Motley Fool

3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks Retirees Can Buy Right Now

Dividend stocks have yielded a rich history of outperformance. This income trio offers low volatility, steady profitability, and rock-solid payouts. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
37K+
Followers
123K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy