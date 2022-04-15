ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Friday night sky to show double feature

By Joe Bartosik
alaskasnewssource.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Tonight will likely be a uniquely lit night sky that you’ll want to stay awake for, with a double feature showing of the pink full moon and a high likelihood of aurora borealis. Like a date night double feature movie — or for you...

www.alaskasnewssource.com

