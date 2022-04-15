ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector experiences busy days

By From Staff Reports
Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01WycY_0fAdEHB200

EL PASO - U.S. Border Patrol agents discovered two stash houses, disrupted five vehicle smuggling schemes, and encountered two individuals with criminal records the past five days.

On Friday, April 8, agents assigned to the El Paso Station Anti-Smuggling Unit along with the El Paso Sector Integrated Targeting Team and the Texas Department of Public Safety were notified of a possible stash house near Ascarate Park. Agents arrived and located over 50 adult migrants and two unaccompanied children harbored in unsanitary living conditions inside the complex. The migrants were from Mexico and El Salvador.

One of the four vehicle smuggling schemes disrupted during the weekend happened in Santa Teresa, according to a Border Patrol news release, when Agents encountered a gray Jeep with 12 people crammed inside. Information gathered during questioning revealed that the migrants were smuggled from Mexico, Brazil and Guatemala. The driver and one of the passengers will face prosecution under 8 USC 1324 Conspiracy to Transport, the release stated.

During the same time on Saturday, Border Patrol agents from the Deming Station encountered an individual that had illegally crossed the border near Hachita. Record checks indicated that the individual from Mexico had a previous criminal record for Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance. The individual was transported to the Hidalgo County Detention Center pending prosecution for 8 USC 1326 illegal re-entry.

Later that evening, Border Patrol Agents assigned to the Clint Station apprehended an individual who was previously convicted of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault. The individual illegally crossed the international border east of Tornillo International Port of Entry and will face prosecutions under 8 USC 1326 illegal re-entry.

On Monday, April 11, Border Patrol agents from the Deming Station encountered multiple suspicious vehicles driving in tandem on Interstate 10. Upon inspection of the vehicles, 26 migrants and one unaccompanied child were located. The migrants from Mexico and Honduras were "crammed inside these small vehicles" and were attempting to be smuggled further into the U.S., according to the release. This failed smuggling scheme led to the apprehension of five principals that will face prosecution under 8 USC 1324 Conspiracy to Transport.

On Tuesday, April 12, Santa Teresa Station Anti-Smuggling Unit along with the El Paso Sector Integrated Targeting Team and Homeland Security Investigations Team disrupted a smuggling scheme that led to the rescue of 23 migrants, the release stated. Agents witnessed six individuals board the trunk of a vehicle outside a house in Sunland Park. Agents also received consent to enter the property where they found 17 additional migrants. The migrants from Mexico, Honduras and Guatemala were found in good health and were transported to the station to be processed accordingly.

Those subjects amendable to Title 42 were expelled back to Mexico and others were transported to the Central Processing Center to be processed accordingly under Title 8.

“These events highlight our commitment to protect our community against the illicit actions of the transnational criminal organizations,” said El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez in the written release. “I am proud of the incredible work that our agents do every day as they continue to detect, identify and classify illegal entries, not only of those persons attempting to enter the country illegally, but targeting criminal organizations facilitating this type of illicit activity that disregards our nation’s laws.”

Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol while remaining anonymous by calling 1-800-635-2509. Please visit www.cbp.gov to view additional news releases and other information pertaining to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector experiences busy days

Las Cruces Sun-News

Let the Las Cruces Sun-News be your source for breaking news, sports, business, entertainment and community news.

