Joplin, MO

Up To Speed: 4/15/22

By Connor Wilson, Sarah Scarlett
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 1 day ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Sarah Scarlett gets you up to speed on all the latest news around the Ozarks –

Joplin man kayaking on Table Rock Lake drowns

The Missouri Stae Highway Patrol said fishermen found the body of a Joplin man in Table Rock Lake Thursday afternoon.

Joplin man kayaking on Table Rock Lake drowns

Cassidy Rainwater hearing scheduled

A preliminary hearing for one of the men accused of kidnapping and killing Cassidy Rainwater has been rescheduled.

Cassidy Rainwater death: Preliminary hearing for James Phelps rescheduled for July

OTC victim of fraud scheme

Ozarks Technical Community College announced it was the victim of a cyber fraud incident that robbed the institution of nearly $900,000 this spring.

Cyber fraud: OTC robbed of nearly $900,000

Getting your taxes in on time

The Community Partnership of the Ozarks’ VITA program aims to help those with low to moderate income get help with filing their taxes on time, for free.

Community Partnership of the Ozarks helps people get their taxes filed on time

Easter weekend events

The Ozarks are filled with Easter events happening this weekend, from an egg search at the zoo to a carnival downtown.

Hop over to these Easter events happening around the Ozarks

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

KYTV

Man from Joplin, Mo. drowns in Table Rock Lake

NEAR EAGLE ROCK, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol says fishermen found the body of a man from Joplin in Table Rock Lake Thursday afternoon. Mark Williams, 52, was reported missing by his family. Fishermen found his body a half-mile from Point 26 just after 12:30. The patrol says...
JOPLIN, MO
KYTV

Thieves hitting farms across Greene County

Crews discover a sinkhole along county road in Bellefonte, Ark. Heavy rain leads to a roof collapse at a business in Kimberling City, Mo. Nearly 3,000 high school students get hands-on look at construction field at Springfield event. City of Lebanon, Mo. and Lebanon School District partnering on new storm...
GREENE COUNTY, MO
Click2Houston.com

Where is Tornado Alley now?

For decades we’ve heard of Tornado Alley, running from North Texas across Oklahoma and Kansas across the corn belt to Minnesota. The central United States is where, geographically, warm and moist Gulf air has met cold air off the Rockies to set up the perfect tornado recipe: warm air below, cold air above, spinning winds from several directions at the surface of the Earth with faster winds above. That recipe more and more is moving East. Already this morning (around 4:20 a.m.) a destructive tornado tore through Springfield, Arkansas. Here’s ExactTrack radar:
TEXAS STATE
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

