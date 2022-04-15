Up To Speed: 4/15/22

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Sarah Scarlett gets you up to speed on all the latest news around the Ozarks –

Joplin man kayaking on Table Rock Lake drowns

The Missouri Stae Highway Patrol said fishermen found the body of a Joplin man in Table Rock Lake Thursday afternoon.

Cassidy Rainwater hearing scheduled

A preliminary hearing for one of the men accused of kidnapping and killing Cassidy Rainwater has been rescheduled.

OTC victim of fraud scheme

Ozarks Technical Community College announced it was the victim of a cyber fraud incident that robbed the institution of nearly $900,000 this spring.

Getting your taxes in on time

The Community Partnership of the Ozarks’ VITA program aims to help those with low to moderate income get help with filing their taxes on time, for free.

Easter weekend events

The Ozarks are filled with Easter events happening this weekend, from an egg search at the zoo to a carnival downtown.

