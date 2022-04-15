ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herriman, UT

K9 Memorial Dog Park now open

By Cali Jackson
ABC4
ABC4
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36GVPO_0fAdE4mq00

HERRIMAN, UTAH ( ABC4 ) – The K9 Memorial Dog Park in Herriman city is officially open to the public.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held this morning with Mayor Palmer, members of the City Council, City staff, The Herriman City Police Department, Herriman City Animal Services, and invited guests were all in attendance.

How hiking trails are created

The park is located on 5075 West Herriman Main Street and is nearly five acres in size. The space will serve the community’s pets and their owners, but most importantly, the park will serve as a memorial to honor fallen K9 police heroes.

A plaque is located at the front of the park that honors heroes such as Dino and Hondo who served in the Herriman community but were killed in the line of duty.

Dog park rules and regulations can be read here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

Antelope Island welcomes 200 bison calves born in April

ANTELOPE ISLAND, Utah (ABC4) – Antelope Island State Park is welcoming 200 bison calves this month. This brings the total bison population on the island up to about 700. The bison have a long history at the park and the new calves are direct descendants of the small herd that was reintroduced to the area […]
ABC4

Park City announces summer 2022 opening dates

PARK CITY (ABC4) – As of today, authorities of Park City Mountain announced their plan to open the village for summer operations on May 27, with Canyons Golf set to open at Canyons Village on May 21.  According to officials with Vail Resorts, the umbrella organization of Park City, the mountain’s Adventure Park will be […]
WJHL

JC Memorial Park to host Hound Egg Hunt

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – For those that wanted to give their pup the authentic Easter experience, Johnson City’s Memorial Park Community Center (MPCC) will host a Hound Egg Hunt in April. According to a press release from the city, on April 13, 2022 hounds will descend on the park to hunt down their own […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Local
Utah Pets & Animals
City
Herriman, UT
Local
Utah Sports
Herriman, UT
Government
Local
Utah Lifestyle
Herriman, UT
Sports
Herriman, UT
Pets & Animals
Herriman, UT
Lifestyle
State
Utah State
My Magic GR

Muskegon’s Dune Harbor County Park Now Open

The lakeshore is getting a little more gorgeous with the opening of Muskegon County's Dune Harbor Park!. The Muskegon County Parks Department’s latest acquisition, Dune Harbor County Park, is now open. The new park is the from the former Nugent Sand property in the City of Norton Shores, MI.
ABC4

Police find abducted Utah teenage girl in Texas

MONDAY 3/22/22 5:16 p.m. SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Police have located a Utah teenage girl who was abducted from Magna. Unified Police Department (UPD) says 14-year-old Areli Esmeralda Arroyo Asuna has been found in Texas. Police say the suspect, 20-year-old David Lopez, is also in custody at this time. The conditions surrounding their […]
ABC4

This popular diner chain will be offering endless breakfasts for $6.99

UTAH (ABC4) – As inflation causes prices to soar across the board affecting food and gas, one national diner chain is hoping to make eating out a little less taxing on your wallet. Denny’s, the nationwide diner chain will be offering an endless breakfast for the low price of $6.99. The company says the promotion, […]
ABC4

Woman caught with ‘slightly obstructed’ windshield in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Troopers stopped a woman who was driving a car with a “slightly-obstructed” view on Monday. The Utah County Sheriff’s Office stopped a driver who was spotted with a coat of snow still covering the majority of her windshield. Troopers say the suspect is a 23-year-old woman, but her identity has […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Park#City Police#Hiking Trails#The City Council
9NEWS

Remains of first person in Colorado to undergo body composting laid out

FLORENCE, Colo. — For the first time in Colorado, the remains of a person who went through human body decomposition were laid out in the hills of Fremont County Sunday. Human composting became legal in Colorado last year as a green alternative to burial or cremation. Now the body of the first person to go through the process has been converted to soil and spread on the land.
FLORENCE, CO
ABC4

Utah woman killed in hiking fall remembered as ‘the best mom’

RICHFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – One week ago, 26-year-old Candice Thompson was hiking with her husband when she fell to her death. Colton, who says Candice was his high school sweetheart, told ABC4 on Sunday that he’s been overwhelmed by the community’s support after the tragedy. “I don’t know how we will ever be able to […]
UTAH STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Tiny Dog Takes Charging Moose Head-On

If you need any proof that dogs are absolutely fearless, take a look at this video of a tiny dog facing a charging moose head-on. The video shows a man walking out to his car with his little dog, Reecey. But unbeknownst to him, a moose lingers across the street. The moose charges. And, well, here’s what happens next.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
ABC4

Seven-car crash blocks roads along I-15 in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As snowfall and wet weather covered Utah last night, commuters were left to navigate slick, dangerous roads on Tuesday morning. Local authorities and emergency crews have been hard at work attending to multiple crashes along various routes. Salt Lake City Police (SLCPD) responded to seven crashes on the I-15 overpass […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Two hospitalized after driving off 100-foot cliff in Weber County

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Two people have been hospitalized after driving off a 100-foot cliff in Ogden on Thursday. The Weber County Sheriff’s Office says two people — a 19-year-old male driver and a 20-year-old female passenger were transported to a local hospital with injuries. Authorities say the incident happened on North Ogden Drive, which […]
WEBER COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Utah’s liquor laws set to change June 1st

UTAH (ABC4) – Changes are coming for Utah’s liquor laws. The Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (DABC) is making numerous adjustments that will go into effect on June 1 of 2022, starting with their name. The administration will now go by the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services, in order to emphasize the organization’s service-oriented foundation. […]
ABC4

ABC4

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy