If you're looking for somewhere to drive the next few weeks, you'll want to check out Richardson Farm and its hundreds of thousands of tulips blooming over the next few weeks. Head east on 173 out of Rockford. Go through Harvard, Woodstock, and Hebron. Just before you get to Antioch, about 90 minutes away, you'll come across Richardson Farms, the home of this massive Tulip Fest.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO