Wyoming State

Grand Ave I80 Inerchange Bridge Work Begins Monday

 1 day ago

The Wyoming Department of Transportation and S&S Builders will begin the repair of the damaged Grand Ave. Interstate 80 Interchange Bridge...

300-Miles Of Interstate 80 Closed In Wyoming

More than 300 miles of Interstate 80 in Wyoming are under a rolling closure as of Wednesday morning. According to WYDOT, the interstate is closed from Evanston to Laramie. That's a 309-mile stretch of highway. Here's how WYDOT defines a rolling closure:. When a town is at capacity, which can...
