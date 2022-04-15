ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Report: ‘Substantial probability’ King Soopers shooter could be restored to competency

By Alex Rose
FOX31 Denver
 1 day ago

BOULDER, Colo. ( KDVR ) — For the third time since the March 2021 mass shooting, a judge has ruled the gunman accused of shooting and killing 10 people at a Boulder King Soopers is incompetent to stand trial.

Quoting the latest evaluation report from March 30, Judge Ingrid Bakke said the report indicated “there is substantial probability that he is restorable in the foreseeable future, and may be restored to competency and remain competent under the use of medications.”

Dec. 2021: Accused King Soopers shooter ruled incompetent to stand trial

Ahmad Alissa is facing a total of 10 first-degree murder charges, 15 first-degree attempted murder charges, and 11 first-degree attempted murder charges of persons who are law enforcement . He’s been undergoing treatment and evaluation at a state hospital since he was first ruled incompetent in December .

Another competency hearing has been scheduled for July 21

What does incompetency mean?

During an initial evaluation in October, doctors said the suspect was not competent to stand trial because of limits to his “ability to meaningfully converse with others.”

Additionally, doctors cited “superficial responses” to hypothetical legal situations indicate a “passive approach to his defense” and “potential overreliance on his attorneys.”

The suspect’s condition deteriorated during the time he’s been held in jail, District Attorney Michael Dougherty said after the previous competency ruling, and he needs treatment to restore competency to face trial.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

#Shooting#King Soopers#Murder#Kdvr
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

