On Thursday afternoon, Dick Vitale had an excellent update regarding his battle with cancer. The ESPN college basketball analyst has been cleared to “ring the bell.”. “Just rec’d GREAT NEWS vs Lymphoma from Dr. Brown / he said that after analyzing by bloodwork that I’m clear to RING THE BELL. This is MY @MarchMadnessMBB CHAMPIONSHIP. THANKS to my medical TEAM @SMHCS & Dr Brown @espn STAFF + my family & everyone that has sent me,” Vitale tweeted.

HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO