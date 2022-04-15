ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altamonte Springs, FL

Man sought in Altamonte Springs bank robbery

click orlando
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – Altamonte Springs police are searching for a man in connection with a robbery at a Wells Fargo bank Friday afternoon. The Altamonte Springs Police Department...

www.clickorlando.com

Comments / 1

Related
NBC12

Police search for man suspected of armed bank robbery

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are searching for a man suspected of an armed bank robbery. Police were called to the 5000 block of Lakeside Avenue just after 4:30 p.m. on March 24. Officials said the man went into the bank, demanded money and indicated that he was armed.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
click orlando

SR-408 reopens in Orange County after 43-car pileup

ORLANDO, Fla. – State Road 408 in Orange County reopened several hours after a 43-car pileup shut the roadway down Friday, according to the Orlando Police Department. Orlando police said multiple crashes involved 43 cars at the Conway Toll Plaza just before 5 p.m. [TRENDING: ‘Pace clocking’ used to...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Altamonte Springs, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Altamonte Springs, FL
Outsider.com

Alligator Kills 50 Pound Pit Bull in Florida Campus Attack

An alligator killed a 50 pound pit bull on a college campus in Florida earlier this month. The attack happened around 8 p.m. on March 9. Someone called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) to report the attack. They said that a dog had been taken by a gator at the State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota in Venice campus. The FWC confirmed that the dog was a 50 pound pit bull.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Gaetz
The Independent

Florida nightclub shooting: 50 dead after 'terror attack' at Orlando LGBT club Pulse

At least 50 people have been killed and 53 injured after a gunman launched what police say was a "domestic terrorism incident" at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida.Police say an officer working as a security guard inside the Pulse nightclub exchanged fire with the suspect at about 2am local time (7am UK time), before a hostage situation developed, a team of officers entered the club and shot dead the gunman.Follow the latest live updates herePolice identified the attacker as Omar Mateen, a 29-year-old from Port St. Lucie, Florida – more than 100 miles away from Pulse. His family is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Robbery#Police#Wells Fargo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy