Maryland State

Grease Actor Arrested Again And Facing Multiple Charges

By Kathleen Walsh
 1 day ago
Actor Eddie Deezen was once best known for playing Eugene in "Grease" and "Grease 2" — the geeky student teased by the middle-aged teenagers in the Thunderbirds. We're sorry to say that these days, Deezen may be better known for his bizarre arrests than for his work as an...

WRGB

Fort Edward village police chief and sergeant facing multiple felony charges

Albany, NY (WRGB) — The Fort Edward village police chief and a sergeant are both scheduled to be arraigned in Albany City Court on multiple felony charges Monday. Chief Justin Derway and Sergeant Dean Watkins are accused of falsifying training records for police recruits. The village's mayor confirms the claims against the pair.
FORT EDWARD, NY
CBS Baltimore

31-Year-Old Man Killed In Northwest Baltimore Quadruple Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a man and injured three more people in the northwest neighborhood of Pimlico on Saturday, according to authorities. Officers on patrol in Northwest Baltimore responded to a report of a shooting in the 5300 block of Maple Avenue at 5:23 p.m. Once there, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One of them—a 31-year-old man—was dead, police said. The other man had sustained non-life-threatening injuries. An ambulance took him to a local hospital, according to authorities. Afterward, detectives learned that two additional males had arrived at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries...
BALTIMORE, MD
