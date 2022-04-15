ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sand City, CA

Person arrested in Sand City with 19 envelopes full of fake IDs

By Ricardo Tovar
 2 days ago
SAND CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Sand City Police said they arrested a man who had 19 envelopes full of fake government identifications.

Police said they saw a person standing outside a vehicle in a parking lot who ran as soon as he noticed an officer.

Officers approached another person inside the vehicle and noticed a plastic baggie with a piece of folded paper inside sitting on the passenger seat.

There was a small amount of marijuana inside the bag.

The occupant of the vehicle said there were no more drugs in the vehicle but permitted police to search the vehicle.

In the center console, there were 19 envelopes filled with social security cards, permanent resident cards and driver's licenses.

The social security cards had differing font styles, color variations and paper that matches with official government-issued cards.

$700 dollars in cash was also found and booked into evidence.

The driver's licenses had different color saturation, font styles and ink signatures than normal DMV issued cards.

The phony DMV cards were verified against DMV records and the true victim's names were obtained.

The person in the vehicle was arrested and booked into Monterey County Jail for being in possession of forged identification, possession of IDs to commit forgery, manufacturing/selling false government documentation and obtaining or assisting another in obtaining DMV documents.

