Utahns to file taxes April 18th instead of the 15th

By Trevor Smith
 1 day ago

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – Utahns probably already know that the tax filing deadline was moved from Friday, April 15th to Monday, April 18th. ABC4 spoke with several tax experts to talk about what else you need to know as the deadline approaches.

Raphael Tulino from IRS media relations reminds Utahns that in order to make the filing deadline, they should avoid filing with paper and use E-file and direct deposits instead. Avoiding errors in your return also expedites the process.

Afghan female special forces soldier fought alongside U.S. resettles in Utah

CPA David Cash with Cook Martin Poulson P.C. based here in Salt Lake City says that if Utahns aren’t ready to file yet, they can get an extension to file. To qualify for a filing deadline extension, they need to have 90% of their tax liability paid already Any amount unpaid after an extension is subject to fees and penalties.

If Utahn’s are behind schedule on filing by April 18th, Cash advises that they should file an extension. “Make sure to pay what you owe, and if you are going to mail things in do it in mail certified for proof of mailing.”

Tulino with the IRS also reminds taxpayers that they need to claim any refunds from 2018 by April 18th as well, and that it is also the deadline for the first 2022 quarterly estimated tax payment and to contribute to an IRA for 2021.

Why are there so many billboards in Utah?

Tulino also encourages Utahns to visit IRS.gov for helpful resources when filing such as payment options and free filing options.

Cash’s final piece of counsel to Utahns is to do their taxes “earlier than April 15th” in the future.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

