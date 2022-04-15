ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester United Confirmed Squad Ahead of Norwich City Clash in the Premier League

By Alex Wallace
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gNg1E_0fAdCFU000

Manchester United’s squad to face Norwich City in Saturday’s Premier League clash has been confirmed on Friday evening with a number of players out with injury as well as a variation of faces.

United face Norwich on Saturday in what is a big game for both sides.

United are still in the race for the top four in the Premier League despite failing to beat Everton in their last game in the league.

The Red Devils will be without a number of faces for the clash, including Fred, Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay and Edinson Cavani.

Ralf Rangnick confirmed on Friday that Fred would join the list of those already out with an injury.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jo0kh_0fAdCFU000

Premier League Leeds United v Manchester United, ManU Fred 17 of Manchester United celebrates his goal to make it 2-3 Copyright: xMarkxCosgrove/NewsxImagesx

United’s squad however does include the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho, names that United fans will be relieved to see.

Alejandro Garnacho is in the squad for the first time tomorrow after impressing highly for United’s youth side.

The full list of United confirmed squad members can be found below;

De Gea, Henderson, Heaton, Dalot, Maguire, Lindelof, Jones, Bailly, Telles, Matic, Pogba, Fernandes, Mejbri, Mata, Sancho, Ronaldo, Elanga, Garnacho, Rashford

The full squad was reported by Manchester Evening News.

