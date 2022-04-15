ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Erik Ten Hag Keen to Bring Real Madrid Target to Manchester United in Vital Summer Transfer

By Kaustubh Pandey
United Transfer Room
 1 day ago

Erik ten Hag would be keen to bring Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni to Manchester United in the summer transfer window, claims a report.

Tchouameni has been heavily linked with a move to clubs across Europe this summer, with Real Madrid specifically being strongly said to be interested in the France international.

It now seems as if even Ten Hag would want the midfielder, if he joins United.

ESPN have reported recently that Ten Hag is 'keen' to bring Tchouameni to Old Trafford, with the Dutchman having already discussed his views on the current squad in his meeting with the United board earlier.

United are said to be finalising their shortlist of targets for the summer, with the Dutchman expected to present his own targets as well.

Tchouameni is Ten Hag's target and Monaco are open to agreeing a fee of around €60-€70 million, claims the report.  It is stated that while Chelsea have made contact for the Frenchman, United are leading the race because of issues around the Blues' ownership.

