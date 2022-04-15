Erik Ten Hag Keen to Bring Real Madrid Target to Manchester United in Vital Summer Transfer
Erik ten Hag would be keen to bring Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni to Manchester United in the summer transfer window, claims a report.
Erik ten Hag would be keen to bring Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni to Manchester United in the summer transfer window, claims a report.
Tchouameni has been heavily linked with a move to clubs across Europe this summer, with Real Madrid specifically being strongly said to be interested in the France international.
It now seems as if even Ten Hag would want the midfielder, if he joins United.
ESPN have reported recently that Ten Hag is 'keen' to bring Tchouameni to Old Trafford, with the Dutchman having already discussed his views on the current squad in his meeting with the United board earlier.
United are said to be finalising their shortlist of targets for the summer, with the Dutchman expected to present his own targets as well.
Tchouameni is Ten Hag's target and Monaco are open to agreeing a fee of around €60-€70 million, claims the report. It is stated that while Chelsea have made contact for the Frenchman, United are leading the race because of issues around the Blues' ownership.
Read More Manchester United Coverage
- Watch: Manchester United 3-2 Tottenham Hotspur | Match Highlights | Premier League | Cristiano Ronaldo Hattrick Gives United the Win
- Watch: Every Cristiano Ronaldo Goal in Hattrick for Manchester United Against Tottenham Hotspur
- Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Meets Former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL Superstar Tom Brady After Manchester United Victory Over Tottenham Hotspur
- Carragher Urges Manchester United To Move For Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel Again
- Report: Manchester United Could Use Player In Swap Deal For Serie A Superstars In Mega Transfe r
Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |
Comments / 0