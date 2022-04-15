ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Judge: 5 officers wrongly fired in killing of homeless man

ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0fAdC8OA00

A Northern California judge ruled that five Oakland police officers who fatally shot a homeless man in 2018 were unjustly fired and should have kept their jobs.

Alameda County Superior Court Judge Frank Roesch said in his ruling issued Tuesday that Oakland city employees “improperly manipulated” an outside investigator’s report that initially concluded the officers were unjustly fired and should have kept their jobs, the East Bay Times reported Thursday.

The officers fatally shot Joshua Pawlik, 31, in North Oakland on March 11, 2018. Pawlik was armed and asleep in a small space between two homes. Officers rustled him from his sleep and said they fired at him because he would not put down the gun.

Four of the officers — William Berger, Brandon Hraiz, Craig Tanaka and Sgt. Francisco Negrete — fired guns and Officer Josef Philips shot a bean bag.

Karen Boyd, Oakland’s communications director, said in a statement that city officials “adhered to the letter and spirit of the labor agreement, and believe the Court erred in finding otherwise.”

“We remain committed to ensuring our employees are afforded due process in all disciplinary processes,” she added. She did not say whether the city would appeal the decision.

Michael Rains, an attorney who represented the officers, said the judge’s decision clears the path to allow them to either return to work for the Oakland Police Department or get retroactive pay. It’s not clear what the officers will do, Rains said, adding that most of them are now working for other law enforcement agencies.

In 2020, the Oakland City Council agreed to pay $1.4 million to Pawlik's mother to settle a wrongful death lawsuit.

Comments / 59

Barbe950
1d ago

It doesn’t appear that many people read the article. Due to illegal changes made to the reports, the 5 men lost their jobs. Yes, they should be compensated and offered their jobs back if they want them. It could be kinda difficult to get the whole $1.4 million back, but they should have to return it. Personally I don’t understand how a family of a “homeless person” deserve payment for the loss of someone that either couldn’t or wouldn’t even stay in their home.

Reply(6)
25
Chris Hovland
1d ago

I've had officers with gun's trained on me several times. The way to walk away is to hold your hands up and say yes sir, no sir. I have no problem with cop's. Don't really care for them. But; they have a job and want to go home to their families. My brother is a retired police officer. I'm the black sheep. We debate and talk.

Reply
17
Comment Commando
1d ago

So they were fired by one police department for what was considered an out of policy shooting That at the time was deemed unlawful and enough to get them fired.And Then picked up by another police department. You see that's what's wrong with the State of the police departments in America they'll Hire Anybody. 🤔

Reply(2)
20
Related
Black Enterprise

White California Deputy Fired for Striking 14-Year-Old Black Boy Has Job Reinstated

A white police officer fired in 2020 after a video of him striking a 14-year-old Black boy went viral has been reinstated. Rancho Cordova Police Department Deputy Brian Fowell got his job back late last month after being fired in September 2020 for a use-of-force incident, The Sacramento Bee reports. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office terminated Fowell after a professional standards unit investigation concluded he used excessive force against then-14-year-old Elijah Tufono.
SACRAMENTO, CA
People

'I Can't Breathe': Newly Released Footage Shows Calif. Officers' Deadly Restraint of Man Shouting for Help

Two months before the death of George Floyd at the hands of police, another man died in police custody after he repeatedly shouted "I can't breathe" to officers. Edward Bronstein, 38, was suspected of driving under the influence on March 31, 2020, when California Highway Patrol officers detained him. He died in custody while police were restraining him to draw his blood.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alameda County, CA
Government
State
California State
Alameda County, CA
Society
Oakland, CA
Society
Local
California Society
County
Alameda County, CA
Oakland, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
Concord News Journal

“This is going to be fun,” Attorney claims Black elderly woman was taunted, harassed and antagonized before she was brutally arrested by officers causing her to suffer several injuries, lawsuit

Black elderly woman is about to file a lawsuit against the local police department and the responding officers for the incident that happened last fall when she was brutally arrested causing her to suffer several injuries. The law firm representing the victim in this case says she “was taunted, harassed and antagonized by the officers before they brutalized her while placing her under arrest for behavioral manifestations of a mental health disorder.”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Francisco Negrete
KTLA

Inmate killed by other inmates at Northern California prison

An inmate died after being attacked in the recreation yard of a Northern California prison, authorities said Sunday. Staff used chemical agents to quell the incident after the attack Saturday at California State Prison, Sacramento, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a statement. Despite life-saving measures, Nathan Marcus was pronounced dead shortly after […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Oakland City Council#The East Bay Times#Sgt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Homeless
The Independent

Mother arrested for killing two children tells police ‘I don’t want them’

A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC News

ABC News

610K+
Followers
148K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy