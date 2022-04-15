ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parker McCollum Covers Songwriting Hero John Mayer’s ‘Perfectly Lonely’

By Jim Casey
 1 day ago

Just four months into the new year, Parker McCollum’s 2022 has already outpaced his entire 2021. And that’s saying something, considering Parker made his Grand Ole Opry debut in February 2021, before dropping his major-label debut album, Gold Chain Cowboy , in July 2021.

But 2022 has already seen the Texas native score his second No. 1 single, “To Be Loved by You,” as well as earn New Male Artist of the Year at the ACM Awards and Breakthrough Video of the Year at the CMT Awards . In addition, he played in front of more than 73,000 folks at RodeoHouston last month. Oh yeah, he also got married to Hallie Ray Light on March 28. So, 2022 is officially Parker’s year.

Today, he’s keeping his fans happy with new music . Parker released a cover of John Mayer’s “Perfectly Lonely” via Amazon Music. “Perfectly Lonely,” which was written by Mayer, appeared on his 2009 album, Battle Studies .

John Mayer Admirers

If you’ve listened to any of Parker McCollum’s interviews over the last couple of years, it’s no secret the rising country star is a huge John Mayer fan. Sidebar: it’s amazing how many country artists and songwriters regularly cite John Mayer as a major influence, including Matt Jenkins , Ray Fulcher , Carly Pearce , Nicole Galyon , and more.

In fact, Parker sat down with Outsider in December 2021 and talked about Mayer being one of his two biggest musical influences.

“Yeah, I always say John Mayer is top two all-time for me. It’s him and George Strait ,” said Parker McCollum to Outsider. “I feel like his guitar playing gets so much credit and his musicianship gets so much credit. But his songwriting, I’m not sure gets near the credit that it deserves. He’s never cut a cheesy song, he’s never cut a funny song, which is really big for me. I really don’t enjoy those songs. And I don’t write them well or have any desire to write songs like that.

“But you know what Mayer does really well? He’s extremely vulnerable in his songwriting and he’s incredibly detailed. And it seems to me, I don’t know him at all, but it seems to me like he’s a bit of a perfectionist from a songwriting standpoint, even like this last record, Sob Rock , I just haven’t been able to quit listening to it. It’s so real and it’s so honest. I mean, the songs are so relatable. Every song is something everybody’s felt at some point in their life.”

The post Parker McCollum Covers Songwriting Hero John Mayer's 'Perfectly Lonely' appeared first on Outsider .

