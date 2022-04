75 years ago today, Jackie Robinson became the first Black man to integrate Major League Baseball. Robinson persevered against taunts and racial slurs from fans, and hotels turning the team away. The youngest of five from Cairo, Georgia became a six-time all-star, World Series champion, and one of the most iconic athletes of all time. NBC News’ Rehema Ellis looks at how he is celebrated today.April 16, 2022.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO