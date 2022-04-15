ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Man chased down, tased at Columbus Zoo after disobeying police officer

By Jonathan Jackson, Cynthia Rosi, Digital Multi Media Journalist
WDTN
WDTN
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EKSLQ_0fAdBLk900

POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was tased and taken into custody Friday afternoon at the Columbus Zoo after he allegedly disobeyed directions from an officer directing traffic.

The situation caused a brief panic when it was described on social media as an active shooter situation.

They said, ‘He’d been fed to pigs:’ Family’s hell after brother disappeared

According to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office and zoo officials, a traffic accident happened in front of the Zoo on State Route 750 about 2 p.m. A Shawnee Hills police officer was directing traffic, but a person driving a Jeep did not follow directions and instead quickly pulled into the zoo parking lot.

The officer followed, and the driver jumped out of the Jeep and fled. Other officers joined the pursuit.

“When the individual did not stop, an officer drew their weapon and the other officer tased the individual,” the zoo statement said.

The sheriff’s office confirmed the person was taken into custody after being tased.

Although no shots were taken, zoo guests were left uncertain what was happening in the parking lot.

“Somebody yelled gun, and a few kids ran away or something like that, but within like two minutes everything was back to normal,” Ashyam Ayaar of Dublin said. “All the Zoo was back open, and everything was fine.”

In its statement, the zoo said it has safety procedures in place for such incidents.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Delaware State
City
Shawnee Hills, OH
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Dublin, OH
City
Delaware, OH
City
Columbus, OH
City
Powell, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
10TV

Man dies after being crushed by tree in Licking County

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — A man was killed Monday after a tree he was cutting down fell on him in Licking County. The Licking County Sheriff's Office said crews were called to the 8700 block of Linnville Southeast Road in Newark around 2:30 p.m. The sheriff's office said 64-year-old...
LICKING COUNTY, OH
FOX59

Boone County farmer accused of murdering wife, dumping body in creek

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Boone County man was arrested early Saturday morning on a preliminary charge of murder after his wife was found dead. Andrew Wilhoite is accused of murdering his wife, Nikki Wilhoite, and dumping her body in a creek near the couple’s home. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office was contacted after Nikki […]
BOONE COUNTY, IN
WTRF- 7News

Two Ohio puppies cling to each other after being rescued

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WTRF) The Youngstown Police Department received a call from two concerned citizens after seeing three dogs, a mom and two puppies, hidden away in a small fenced-in area covered with a blue tarp, reported WLWT. Police officers called the Animal Charity of Ohio who sent an agent to the scene where they found […]
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbus Zoo#Police#Tased#The Zoo#Wcmh#Jeep
Fox 19

Body found in West Chester pond identified as missing man

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - A body found in a pond Saturday evening in West Chester has been identified as missing man 31-year-old Alexander Enslen, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office. Police said his body was found in a pond on Fountains Boulevard. Enslen was last seen in...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WEHT/WTVW

“Operation Bryan” ends, 14 people get drug charges

POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) – A joint press release states that on the morning of April 14, the Posey County Drug Task Force’s “Operation Bryan” concluded with 14 drug offenders charged with committing drug dealing and other drug-related offenses in Posey County. The press release says that “Operation Bryan” was a 9-month undercover drug operation […]
POSEY COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Independent

Mother arrested for killing two children tells police ‘I don’t want them’

A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
SCDNReports

Three Girls Reported Missing

Portsmouth Police responded to multiple reports of runaway kids. The first child’s family reported her missing at 8:12 pm. The girl’s family said she got into an altercation with her grandmother and younger sister and ran away. Two units searched the area and located the girl in Mound...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WDTN

Victim identified in Dayton homicide

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Coroner has released the identity of the 18-year-old who was shot and killed in his home on Tuesday, March 29. According to a release by Lt. Hall with the Dayton Police Department, 18-year-old Riley Clark had gotten into an altercation with his 18-year-old housemate. At some point during […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy