Oakland, CA

Suspects Implicated in Second Armed Robbery of Canadian Film Crew

By Jim Emerson
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOAKLAND — Officers investigating an armed robbery in Oakland implicated three suspects to another armed robbery in San Francisco. They were arrested for both robberies, along with a fourth suspect—the alleged getaway driver. The robbery in San Francisco happened at a popular tourist area. Canadian filmmakers were...

