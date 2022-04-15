ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

Driver of stolen vehicle arrested after ramming patrol car twice

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 1 day ago
(kali9/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Deputies arrested a woman who was driving a stolen car and rammed into a deputy’s car head-on two times Thursday afternoon, the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

According to a news release, the woman was driving a stolen car in the area of Henry Road and Kickerville Road around 4:20 p.m. on Thursday.

Deputies tried to stop the woman at a red light at the intersection of Slater Road and Haxton Way when she rammed into a deputy’s patrol car head-on.

She then backed up and rammed the patrol car a second time, causing it to move sideways on the roadway.

The woman fled northbound on Haxton Way at 40-50 mph.

Deputies deployed spike strips and deflated all tires on the car. The car was safely stopped by a PIT maneuver in a Ferndale neighborhood, with one deputy sustaining minor injuries.

The woman was taken into custody without incident and booked into Whatcom County Jail on investigation of two counts of first-degree assault, attempting to elude a police vehicle, and third-degree possession of stolen property.

©2022 Cox Media Group

NewsBreak
Public Safety
Channel 3000

20-year-old woman killed after car split in half in freeway crash

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, California (KABC) — A 20-year-old woman was killed and two others were injured in a two-car crash on freeway lanes in the North Hollywood area Thursday morning. The crash was reported around 2 a.m. at the transition from the southbound 101 Freeway and the eastbound 134 Freeway,...
DANE COUNTY, WI
KING 5

Shootings on I-5 in Tacoma, Lakewood under investigation

Two shootings that occurred within eight minutes of each other on Interstate 5 in Tacoma and Lakewood on Sunday are being investigated by state troopers. The shootings occurred in the northbound lanes around 5 p.m. One shooting was reported in the northbound lanes heading to South 38th Street in Tacoma.
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Lacey man dies after being handcuffed by deputies

A man died while in law enforcement custody at his Lacey area home on Tuesday, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office said. A news release from the Sheriff’s Office says the 55-year-old man died after deputies put him in handcuffs, The Olympian reported. Lacey firefighters initially responded to a...
LACEY, WA
