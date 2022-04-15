Ares, Citi, Jefferies Sued Over $497 Million Apollo Deal (1)

Click here to read the full article. Collectors Holdings (Collectors) recently announced a $100 million raise at a $4.3 billion valuation. Existing investors D1 Capital Partners, Cohen Private Ventures and The Chernin Group financed the round. In a conversation late last week, Collectors CEO Nat Turner said the three investment firms sought to increase their skin in the game because they “really liked what was happening.” The profitable holding company grew revenue and EBITDA by more than 100% year-over-year. But 2021 was full of tailwinds (think: stimulus checks, rise of the YOLO investing strategy). By contrast, 2022 has been plagued by...

