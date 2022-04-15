ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Ares, Citi, Jefferies Sued Over $497 Million Apollo Deal (1)

bloomberglaw.com
 1 day ago

A former Smart and Final Stores Inc. investor filed suit in Delaware against affiliates of. , and Jefferies Financial Group Inc., claiming they arranged an underpriced $497 million sale to. Apollo Global Management Inc. so Ares could meet its exit timeline and liquidate a multibillion-dollar fund. The lawsuit, docketed...

news.bloomberglaw.com

Comments / 0

Related
bloomberglaw.com

Molina Healthcare Sued Over 401(k)'s Novel Target Date Funds

Molina Healthcare Inc. was sued in federal court by seven former employees who say the California health-care company mismanaged its $741 million retirement plan by swapping established and well-performing Vanguard funds with “novel” and untested funds from Flexpath Strategies LLC. The proposed class action challenges a 2016 redesign...
CALIFORNIA STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Three Firms Focus Gryphon’s Buy of Vision Innovation Partners

Dechert and ArentFox Schiff are advising Centre Partners on the private equity firm’s sale of its portfolio company Vision Innovation Partners, a provider of eye care services in the mid-Atlantic region. Kirkland & Ellis is advising the buyer, San Francisco-based Gryphon Investors. No financial details were disclosed for the...
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Simpson, Kirkland Help KKR Land Barracuda From Thoma Bravo

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett is representing KKR & Co. in its agreement to buy cybersecurity company Barracuda Networks Inc. from private equity firm Thoma Bravo. Kirkland & Ellis is advising Thomas Bravo and Campbell, California-based Barracuda on the transaction, which is expected to close by year’s end. No financial...
CAMPBELL, CA
bloomberglaw.com

Musk Rejects Twitter’s Offer to Join Board in Surprise Twist (1)

Reversal sets off speculation about reason for Musk’s decision. decided not to join its board, a stunning twist to a week-long saga that has captivated the tech community and touched off renewed speculation about the company’s future. Musk held “many discussions” with Twitter’s directors but the entrepreneur ultimately...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Business
Daily Mail

Ailing man, 79, is forced to sell his stately Virginia home for cut-rate price after woman he hired as housekeeper three years ago moved into the basement and refuses to leave

A hospitalized elderly man on the verge of being put in hospice care has been forced to put his home up for sale after a woman he hired as a housekeeper three years ago became a squatter. Located in Fairfax, Virginia, the five-bedroom, four-bath estate, owned by 79-year-old Thomas Burke,...
REAL ESTATE
Benzinga

Why Wells Fargo And Bank Of America Shares Are Rising Today

Shares of banks and financial services companies, including Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) and Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC), are trading higher amid a rise in yields. The recent Fed remarks indicating the Fed sees inflation as too high and will work to curb further inflation has also...
STOCKS
bloomberglaw.com

Wells Fargo Sued by Black Borrower for Refinance ‘Redlining’ (1)

Bank accused of pushing many Black homeowners into foreclosure. Senators have called on regulators to probe company practices. was sued for discriminating against Black homeowners by relying on a modernized version of “redlining” that allegedly denied them lower interest rates through refinancing and forced them to pay more for loans.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ares Management Corp#Citigroup Inc#Chancery Court
WSB Radio

Nielsen ratings rejects $9B takeover bid and shares slide

SILVER SPRING, Md. — (AP) — Nielsen shares tumbled 16% at the opening bell Monday after the TV ratings and marketing data company rejected a $9 billion takeover bid from a group of private equity firms. Nielsen said that the offer of $25.40 per share “significantly undervalues” the...
STOCKS
bloomberglaw.com

Wake Up Call: Hertz Poaches New General Counsel From Conagra

In today’s column, McDermott is advising Elon Musk on his hostile bid for Twitter; New York’s February bar exam, which went back to in-person administration, fell sharply from last year; legal tech company Filevine raised $108 million in new funding. Leading off, Hertz Global Holdings said veteran food...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Sportico

Collectors $100M Raise at $4.3B Valuation Reflects Chernin, Cohen Confidence

Click here to read the full article. Collectors Holdings (Collectors) recently announced a $100 million raise at a $4.3 billion valuation. Existing investors D1 Capital Partners, Cohen Private Ventures and The Chernin Group financed the round. In a conversation late last week, Collectors CEO Nat Turner said the three investment firms sought to increase their skin in the game because they “really liked what was happening.” The profitable holding company grew revenue and EBITDA by more than 100% year-over-year. But 2021 was full of tailwinds (think: stimulus checks, rise of the YOLO investing strategy). By contrast, 2022 has been plagued by...
SANTA ANA, CA
bloomberglaw.com

Arbutus Is Sued Over Pfizer’s Covid Vaccine Delivery Tech (1)

The company whose delivery technology Pfizer Inc. licenses for use in its Covid-19 vaccine filed a lawsuit Friday against Arbutus Biopharma Corp. in Manhattan federal court, seeking a judgment that the shot doesn’t infringe nine patents over which Arbutus and its partner Genevant Sciences GmbH have threatened to sue.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
bloomberglaw.com

Three Firms Help Stir Rockpoint’s Investment in Margaritaville

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher is advising Rockpoint on the Boston-based private equity real estate firm’s investment in Margaritaville Enterprises LLC, a global lifestyle brand inspired by singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett. King & Spalding and Greenberg Traurig are counseling Orlando-headquartered Margaritaville on the transaction, for which no financial details were disclosed.
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Musk Opens Door to Pressing Twitter for Deal as He Avoids Board

Elon Musk may acquire additional shares in Twitter Inc. now that he is no longer accepting a position on the social media company’s board, according to a securities filing on Monday. The abrupt reversal over the board seat over the weekend ignited renewed speculation about Musk’s intentions for Twitter...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Wells Fargo Posts Declines in Revenue, Home Lending

Wells Fargo released its first-quarter earnings report Thursday (April 14), showing a decline in revenue — a 20% drop in profit from last year — and a 33% decline in home lending. “The Federal Reserve has made it clear that it will take actions necessary to reduce inflation...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
pymnts

Investors Call Out JPMorgan’s Dimon For Lack of Tech Spend Candor

J.P. Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon — known for financial discipline and being among the most respected Wall Street bankers — is being called out by investors for his lack of transparency on new project spending, Financial Times reported on Wednesday (March 23), citing unnamed sources in attendance at a recent event.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Moore Kuehn, PLLC Encourages Investors of AbbVie Inc. or International Business Machines Corporation to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities and shareholder law firm located on Wall Street, is investigating potential claims against:. The company, its officers, or directors misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that: (1) safety concerns about Xeljanz extended to Rinvoq and other JAK inhibitors; (2) as a result, it was likely that the FDA would require additional safety warnings for Rinvoq and would delay the approval of additional treatment indications for Rinvoq; and (3) therefore, Defendants' statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis. As a result of the alleged wrongful acts and omissions, AbbVie's securities have experienced a significant decline in market value and AbbVie investors have suffered significant damages.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy