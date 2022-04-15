Cross Bay Ferry sets new ridership record

Chicago-based logistics firm AFC Transport, a leading freight company, is relocating AFC Logistics, its logistics division, to Tampa. With AFC Logistics moving its headquarters to Tampa, the company is working toward reaching a revenue goal of $300 million in three years, therefore the company plans to hire up to 150 employees to accomplish that target, according to the company's Thursday announcement. AFC Logistics is a leading tech-enabled freight broker that provides freight solutions, industry experience and trusted relationships to more than 1000 customers including Fortune 500 companies. “Our growth includes providing more tech-enabled services for our customers and hiring great talent to service our customers. As we physically move to a temporary space in Downtown Tampa and finalize our new office for our corporate operating headquarters, we are excited about providing job opportunities for the declining skilled logistics talent in the area," AFC Logistics President Kyle Ingraham said in the company's release. The Tampa Bay Economic Development Council is helping assist the company in its relocation.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO