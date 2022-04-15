ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Cross Bay Ferry sets new ridership record

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleApril 15, 2022 - The Cross Bay Ferry that connects downtown St. Petersburg and Tampa recently set a new record, taking...

Tampa and St. Pete office markets rebound, despite pandemic

During the height of the Covid pandemic, many Tampa Bay employers were forced to leave their offices and pivot to a remote workforce model. As the pandemic subsides, the office market is bouncing back. A new Q1 2022 Tampa Office Insight Report from JLL reveals that people are quickly inking...
TAMPA, FL
This Is the Best Place in America to Own a Beach House

The price of residential real estate has skyrocketed in the past two years. No single reason accounts for this, but several have contributed. Some have sought to find investment properties on the water. According to a recent report, the best place in America to own a beach home is Gulf Shores, Alabama, which is on […]
GULF SHORES, AL
Electric avenue: Tesla to take over Kane’s store in Lealman

Electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla plans to transform the Kane’s Furniture liquidation center in Lealman – one of the most poverty-stricken neighborhoods in the county – into a state-of-the-art delivery and repair center. The 102,410-square-foot facility would be converted into an automotive store where customers can become familiar...
LEALMAN, FL
Sleep on Your Own Under-the-Radar Island Off the Coast of Florida

If you’ve thought about lounging—perhaps even sleeping—on some warm weather sands anywhere in Florida of late, you might have noticed open spaces are about as scarce as a helmet at Daytona Beach Bike Week. But there’s one singularly awesome spot most visitors overlook where you can day...
FLORIDA STATE
Is there turbulence ahead for Albert Whitted Airport?

The Albert Whitted Airport, situated on prime waterfront property in St. Petersburg, may face an uncertain future as the city looks to potentially redevelop the 119-acre site. Earlier this year, St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch announced he instructed city staff to further study the economic and community impacts of the city-owned airfield, which also houses charter flight schools and maintenance operators. Welch stated his goal is to identify the best uses for the site through the lens of equity, business and the needs of the community.
Local time and temperature phone numbers are back

April 15, 2022 - The once-popular phone numbers that connected callers with an automated voice that notified them of the time and temperature are making a resurgence, including throughout Tampa Bay. The lines faded over a decade ago with the preponderance of cell phones and weather apps. However, a handful of devotees are restoring the nostalgic numbers. About a year ago the numbers returned to the Tampa Bay region, reportedly receiving thousands of calls a week. Local numbers are as follows: (727) 894-6666 for St. Petersburg, (813) 622-1212 for Tampa and (727) 447-6611 for Clearwater residents. Friday morning, the St. Petersburg line first played an ad for a pest control service. Following that commercial, a distinct voice nostalgically said, “Today is Friday, April 15, the time, 8:05 a.m. and the temperature is 72 degrees.”
CLEARWATER, FL
USF, Tampa Bay Wave’s inaugural fintech accelerator cohort announced

St. Petersburg’s burgeoning financial technology scene continues to grow as Tampa Bay Wave and the University of South Florida have announced the inaugural cohort of startups for its much-anticipated Fintech|X Accelerator program. Announced Monday, the accelerator’s first group features 16 fintech startups from across the country and globe, including...
Inside the 22nd Street South renaissance

St. Petersburg’s 22nd Street South corridor is riding a wave of momentum, with several transformative projects slated for the oft-overlooked area of the city affectionately known as the Deuces. The St. Petersburg Downtown Partnership sought to highlight the developments changing the trajectory of the area at Tuesday’s Leadership Lunch...
VINTAGE ST. PETE: The legend of Albert Whitted

The namesake of St. Petersburg’s historic bayfront airfield was also the city’s first hometown hero. Born in St. Pete in 1893, James Albert Whitted was the son of Thomas Albert “T.A.” Whitted, who’d relocated from Boone, Iowa, by mule train. He married Julia Jeanettie Phillips; her father Zephaniah, a Civil War veteran, was one of the first wave of Long Key homesteaders. Zephaniah Phillips built the first home on Pass-a-Grille and held several patents for mechanical inventions.
NOAA Fisheries hires first female senior leader for regional office

St. Petersburg resident and community leader Kim Amendola recently made history as the first woman ever appointed as the deputy regional administrator in the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries (NOAA) Southeast Regional Office. The Fisheries’ Regional Office, located in St. Pete’s Innovation District, is responsible for protecting and maintaining...
Orange Station developers seek $3M in Penny for Pinellas funds

The group behind the $80 million Orange Station development in the Edge District, and the teams behind new manufacturing expansions are all seeking funds collected through the Penny for Pinellas program. The Penny for Pinellas program was created to fund new infrastructure projects in critical areas in Pinellas County. This...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Places This Week: Indian spring home listed; Coca-Cola construction progresses

A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. For the first time in decades, a property where a historic spring flows into the Intercoastal Waterway is listed for sale. The 1.4-acre site at 14775 Pine Dr. in Largo dates back to the Timucua Indians and other indigenous tribes who traveled to a nearby fishing village and used this spring as a vital life-giving water source.
FLORIDA STATE
Chicago firm relocates its logistics HQ to Tampa, targets $300M in revenue

Chicago-based logistics firm AFC Transport, a leading freight company, is relocating AFC Logistics, its logistics division, to Tampa. With AFC Logistics moving its headquarters to Tampa, the company is working toward reaching a revenue goal of $300 million in three years, therefore the company plans to hire up to 150 employees to accomplish that target, according to the company's Thursday announcement. AFC Logistics is a leading tech-enabled freight broker that provides freight solutions, industry experience and trusted relationships to more than 1000 customers including Fortune 500 companies. “Our growth includes providing more tech-enabled services for our customers and hiring great talent to service our customers. As we physically move to a temporary space in Downtown Tampa and finalize our new office for our corporate operating headquarters, we are excited about providing job opportunities for the declining skilled logistics talent in the area," AFC Logistics President Kyle Ingraham said in the company's release. The Tampa Bay Economic Development Council is helping assist the company in its relocation.
CHICAGO, IL
St. Pete Beach announces Earth Day celebrations, tree giveaway

April 16, 2022 - The City of St. Pete Beach is hosting two Earth Day celebrations on April 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The first is at Horan Park, 7701 Boca Ciega Dr. and the other takes place at the Pass-a-Grille Concession area at 900 Gulf Way. Both events are free. The Horan Park celebration features landscaping demonstrations and water conservation tips, and the city is also offering free red maple, beautyberry, sugarberry, magnolia, red mulberry, slash pine, sycamore, cypress and loquat trees to residents. In Pass-a-Grille, local environmental organizations Keep Pinellas Beautiful and Sea Turtle Trackers will speak about their missions and offer informational handouts.
SAINT PETE BEACH, FL

