Cross Bay Ferry sets new ridership record

April 15, 2022 - The once-popular phone numbers that connected callers with an automated voice that notified them of the time and temperature are making a resurgence, including throughout Tampa Bay. The lines faded over a decade ago with the preponderance of cell phones and weather apps. However, a handful of devotees are restoring the nostalgic numbers. About a year ago the numbers returned to the Tampa Bay region, reportedly receiving thousands of calls a week. Local numbers are as follows: (727) 894-6666 for St. Petersburg, (813) 622-1212 for Tampa and (727) 447-6611 for Clearwater residents. Friday morning, the St. Petersburg line first played an ad for a pest control service. Following that commercial, a distinct voice nostalgically said, “Today is Friday, April 15, the time, 8:05 a.m. and the temperature is 72 degrees.”
