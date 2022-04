We have already reached the part of March where March Madness turns into March disappointment in busted brackets. Krispy Kreme is celebrating brackets of all kinds starting on March 24. You can drop into your local Krispy Kreme, flash your busted or booming bracket, and get a little reward for, well, I'm not sure. Caring about brackets, I guess? No matter the reason, there's a free donut in it for you.

