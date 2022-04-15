Fort Wayne police search for suspects in killing of South Whitley man found in woods

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a man and injured three more people in the northwest neighborhood of Pimlico on Saturday, according to authorities. Officers on patrol in Northwest Baltimore responded to a report of a shooting in the 5300 block of Maple Avenue at 5:23 p.m. Once there, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One of them—a 31-year-old man—was dead, police said. The other man had sustained non-life-threatening injuries. An ambulance took him to a local hospital, according to authorities. Afterward, detectives learned that two additional males had arrived at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 3 HOURS AGO