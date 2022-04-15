ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Fort Wayne police search for suspects in killing of South Whitley man found in woods

By Jake Thomas
wfft.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Police are asking for the public's help to identify two men they believe are responsible for the shooting of a Whitley County man found dead in...

www.wfft.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Police Search For Suspect In Hit-Run Crash Seriously Injuring Mastic Man

Police investigators are seeking information as they search for a suspect involved in a hit-and-run that left a man hospitalized earlier this month on Long Island. Suffolk County resident Jacob Rodriguez was walking in Mastic on Mastic Road near the intersection of Cumberland Street at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 13 in Mastic when he was struck by a driver who fled the scene, police said.
MASTIC, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Wayne, IN
County
Whitley County, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Crime & Safety
Whitley County, IN
Crime & Safety
City
South Whitley, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Black Enterprise

Bodycam Footage Captures Moment Police Fatally Shot 68-Year-Old Man Who Was Responding to A Burglary

Police have released the bodycam footage that captured the moment cops fatally shot a 68-year-old man whose family says he was just responding to a burglary. Charles Calhoun was shot and killed by police on March 23 after officers claim he pointed a gun at them and wouldn’t drop it despite being told to, AJC reports. On Friday, Calhoun’s family held a press conference asking for transparency during a thorough investigation.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#In The Woods#911#Ind
Black Enterprise

School Bus Driver Charged After Violating Protocol That Resulted in 13-Year-Old Being Fatally Hit

A Detroit school bus driver is facing criminal charges after letting a 13-year-old autistic student off on a busy street where the child was fatally hit. Debra White, 65, is accused of letting 13-year-old Zyair Harris off the school bus onto a busy street where she allegedly did not activate the bus’s stop sign and lights, resulting in the teen being struck by an oncoming vehicle, WXYZ reports.
DETROIT, MI
WBOC

Police: No Foul Play Suspected After Seaford Man Found Dead in Ditch

SEAFORD, Del.- Investigators have found no signs of foul play after a man was found dead in a ditch near a burning vehicle east of Seaford. Delaware State Police said troopers responded to a report of a vehicle fire on a property on the 10000 block of Airport Road in Seaford shortly before 7 a.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, troopers found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames. Nearby, troopers found the body of a 54-year-old Seaford man in a ditch. The man was pronounced dead on the scene and his body was turned over to the Division of Forensic Science for an autopsy, police said.
SEAFORD, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

31-Year-Old Man Killed In Northwest Baltimore Quadruple Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a man and injured three more people in the northwest neighborhood of Pimlico on Saturday, according to authorities. Officers on patrol in Northwest Baltimore responded to a report of a shooting in the 5300 block of Maple Avenue at 5:23 p.m. Once there, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One of them—a 31-year-old man—was dead, police said. The other man had sustained non-life-threatening injuries. An ambulance took him to a local hospital, according to authorities. Afterward, detectives learned that two additional males had arrived at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries...
BALTIMORE, MD
WISH-TV

Man struck, killed while crossing street in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A man was struck and killed by a vehicle in Fort Wayne on Friday morning. Fort Wayne Police Department says officers responded to the intersection of Coliseum Boulevard and Lake Avenue around 6:45 a.m. Witnesses told investigators the man was running westbound on Coliseum...
FORT WAYNE, IN
FOX59

Silver Alert for Fort Wayne man canceled

UPDATE: The Silver Alert for Rodney Dunbar II has been canceled. FOX59 reached out to authorities asking if he was found safe and has not yet received an answer. ORIGINAL STORY: FORT WAYNE, Ind. – A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a 29-year-old man missing out of Fort Wayne. According to the Fort […]
FORT WAYNE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy