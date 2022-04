Search history happens to be a closely guarded secret — it’s a ~window into our souls~. We all know that feeling when your friend grabs your phone and opens your browser — pure panic as every search you’ve done this week flashes before their eyes. They’ll know you searched for “Harry Potter fanfiction” and “how many states are there in the U.S.” (Obviously you knew it was 50 but just wanted confirmation.) The fear is too much to bear so you snatch your phone right back. Except now they’re even MORE curious.

HARVARD, MA ・ 26 DAYS AGO