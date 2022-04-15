ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle, DE

Sen. Carper touts First State National Historical Park at renovation announcement

By Delaware Public Media
delawarepublic.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Park Service announced a $5.4 million plan to renovate Old New Castle’s historic Sheriff’s House. The house will become the welcome center for the First State National Historical Park. Built in the 1850s, the Sheriff’s House is the only part of Delaware’s first prison system...

www.delawarepublic.org

Comments / 3

