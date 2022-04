If you are a video game fan, then you have probably played one of the GTA titles. These open-world action games are some of the best ever made, although unfortunately, it has been about 9 years since we got a new title. "GTA V" has been around since 2013, and it continues to get re-releases, all while "GTA: Online" receives various updates. This has frustrated gamers to the point where they don't even think "GTA 6" is real.

