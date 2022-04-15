ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killer of Auburn grad sentenced to life in prison as victim’s family seeks closure

By Elizabeth White
cenlanow.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The man who killed Auburn University graduate Lori Ann Slesinski in 2006 has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The sentencing comes as Lee County District Attorney Jessica Ventiere informed the judge Slesinkski’s mother decided the best option for her family is...

