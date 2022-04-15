ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

What’s happening this weekend in Little Rock? Easter at the Zoo, baseball, and Disney on Ice

By Brandon Ringo
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uL9al_0fAd8Mh200

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This weekend, as the Natural State celebrates Easter, there are a plethora of fun family activities going on, including Disney on Ice, weekend baseball and Easter at the Zoo.

Disney On Ice presents Dream Big skates into the Simmons Bank Arena this weekend and features beloved characters such as Mikey, Minnie, Miguel, Moana, Elsa, Belle, Genie and more. There will be one performance Friday at 7:30 p.m., performances at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday and an additional performance on Sunday at 3 p.m.

Just up the street from Simmons Bank Arena, the Arkansas Travelers will be playing their first weekend baseball of the season at Dickey Stephens Park. The Travs will be taking on the Springfield Cardinals on Friday and Saturday at 7:05 p.m. and looking to keep their hot start to the season going strong.

If you are looking for a wild way to celebrate Easter Sunday, the Little Rock Zoo will be hosting their Elephant Easter Egg Hunt. Join the zoo staff as they hide large Easter eggs and sweet treats for the giant pachyderms to hunt and discover.

For fans of live music, Vino’s Brew Pub will be hosting a special benefit concert for the Arkansas Crisis Center on Friday night. Local act A Civil Servant will be releasing their new album “A Valley of Dry Bones” and selling raffle tickets for various prizes with all proceeds also going to the AR Crisis Center. Also performing will be Peach Blush, Turquoise Tiger, Fred and At Hand.

Stay on top of all the action central Arkansas has to offer with our Local Events calendar .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Little Rock, AR
Lifestyle
Little Rock, AR
Sports
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
Local
Arkansas Sports
Little Rock, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Government
WCBD Count on 2

Weekend Rundown: What’s happening the last weekend in March

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Kick back with some live music, create some home decor, or go to a hockey game and support a good cause! Here’s some events happening this weekend: Live at Firefly: The ‘Suite’ Sounds of Ellington This Friday at Firefly Distillery, come out and enjoy “The Suite Sounds of Ellington,” performed by […]
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Weekend#Easter Eggs#Disney On Ice#Dream Big#The Simmons Bank Arena#The Arkansas Travelers#The Springfield Cardinals#The Little Rock Zoo#The Ar Crisis Center
FOX 16 News

National Weather Service confirms four EF-1 tornadoes in Arkansas so far

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The National Weather Service has confirmed that four EF-1 tornadoes hit Arkansas Monday. One tornado touched down in Bloomer in Sebastian County, uprooting trees and snapping tree limbs in a wooded area near Fort Chaffe. Another tornado affected Charleston in Franklin County, leaving homes damaged and trees uprooted. A third tornado […]
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy