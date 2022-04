A South Dakota man has to spend time in jail after his mother mistakenly served his weed brownies to senior citizens at a local community center. The Associated Press reports Michael Koranda, 46, has been ordered to spend 60 days in jail after pleading guilty to a felony drug charge. Additionally, Koranda will have to complete two years of probation; pay more than $3,400 in court costs and restitution; and write an apology letter to the seniors who got sick from eating his weed brownies.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 29 DAYS AGO