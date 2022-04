The Horn Lake Lions Club made a donation of a low-vision magnifier and monitor to the M.R. Dye Public Library on Monday. Members of the Lions Club delivered the equipment in person to the Horn Lake library. "This donation is such a positive for our community," said Debra Gilbert, Horn Lake Head Librarian. "We really want those with low vision to know that we have resources for them at the Library, thanks to the Lions Club." The magnifier and the monitor were donated for low-vision members of the community to utilize. Pictured at left, Debra Gilbert, Horn Lake Head Librarian, with members of the Horn Lake Lions Club.

HORN LAKE, MS ・ 24 DAYS AGO