Soaring Eagle announces rollout of online platform

Soaring Eagle Gaming has announced the rollout of Eagle Casino & Sports, an online casino and sport wagering platform.

Eagle Casino & Sports will be available to users age 21 and older. The online platform will feature more than 400 slot games, live dealer table games, traditional table games, and sports betting. Users who register for the first time will be offered a choice between a risk-free sports bet up to $1,000, or a casino match deposit up to $1,500. Players will have to be within the state regulatory boundaries to make real money wagers on either casino or sports.

“This wait is finally over! Our loyal guests can continue to engage with Soaring Eagle no matter where they are in Michigan,” said Kristine Griffus, Director of iGaming and Sports Betting Operations.

“The Soaring Eagle team has worked diligently for quite some time to bring you the best online gaming and sports betting experience,” said CEO Melinda Coffin.

Eagle Casino & Sports is expected to be available on the Android and Apple app stores at the end of April 2022.

